In Argentina, a political alliance of convenience goes undone

Buenos Aires – A political marriage of convenience that once seemed a stroke of genius is being blamed on his party’s declining fortunes as Argentina’s president and vice president of business.

President Alberto Fernández replaced several ministers on Monday after striking broadness by his vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who blamed his boss for his party’s crushing defeat in this month’s primary elections.

The public controversy deepened doubts that the couple could rule effectively, leading a nation stricken by debt, poverty and a shattered economy. It renewed interest in a question that has largely cropped up since 2019, when Mrs Kirchner, a former president, planned to return to power by putting Mr Fernandez at the top of the ticket: who is really in charge?

Tensions between the two escalated after their party’s candidates’ dismal performance in the September 12 primary elections raised the possibility that the ruling coalition could lose its solid majority in the Congress in November’s midterm elections.