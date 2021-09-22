In Argentina, a political alliance of convenience goes undone
Buenos Aires – A political marriage of convenience that once seemed a stroke of genius is being blamed on his party’s declining fortunes as Argentina’s president and vice president of business.
President Alberto Fernández replaced several ministers on Monday after striking broadness by his vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who blamed his boss for his party’s crushing defeat in this month’s primary elections.
The public controversy deepened doubts that the couple could rule effectively, leading a nation stricken by debt, poverty and a shattered economy. It renewed interest in a question that has largely cropped up since 2019, when Mrs Kirchner, a former president, planned to return to power by putting Mr Fernandez at the top of the ticket: who is really in charge?
Tensions between the two escalated after their party’s candidates’ dismal performance in the September 12 primary elections raised the possibility that the ruling coalition could lose its solid majority in the Congress in November’s midterm elections.
Mrs Kirchner dubbed the result a “political catastrophe” in a statement released on her personal website late last week, and called for chiefs to roll. In the statement, Mrs Kirchner portrayed herself as a marginalized figure in Mr Fernandez’s cabinet whose warnings about the political impact of austerity policies went unheeded.
The Vice President lashed out at key figures in the administration, including the spokesperson, and complained about internal maneuvers to sabotage them. “It’s a shame there has been so much self-harm,” she wrote.
As he took stock of the election setback, Mr. Fernandez did nothing to hide his displeasure with his vice president in posts on social media and in comments to a journalist.
“Pride and arrogance are not my traits,” The President wrote in a message Which was interpreted as vengeance for Mrs. Kirchner. “I will continue to govern in the manner that seems appropriate to me.”
Finger-pointing and a cabinet reshuffle – which spared ministers who ran economic policy – did little to clarify how the government would tackle the serious problems it faced, including rising poverty, inflation and unemployment.
“To lead a political process in the midst of a crisis, you need two elements: a central authority, so the president doesn’t need to consult on every decision he makes, and second, a clear path,” Lucas Romero said. Head of Synopsis, a local political consulting firm. “You don’t have either of these things now.”
Mrs. Kirchner, who led Argentina from 2007 to 2015, chose Mr. Fernández to lead her election ticket as she faced multiple corruption cases that had badly damaged her political brand. Mr. Fernandez was a constitutional law professor and political activist who had never previously sought major electoral office.
Now, political analysts say, as voters are angry with Mr. Fernandez, Mrs. Kirchner is trying to appear as an innocent outsider.
“She was trying to distance herself from the electoral defeat,” said Mariel Fornoi, a political consultant, management and director of FIT. “But in the process, he undermined the president’s leadership.”
The primary made it clear that the coalition government, which won a landslide victory two years ago, has lost its sheen.
Some problems of the country would have been difficult for any leader to handle. Argentina’s devastating Covid-19 toll deepened a year-long economic slowdown and made it harder to keep inflation under control.
But there have also been preventable scams.
Mr Fernandez’s government came under criticism after the well-connected were granted early access to coronavirus vaccines. The president was also taken for photos that showed him attending the birthday party of First Lady, Fabiola Yanez, when the country went under lockdown.
The cabinet change that went into effect on Monday, which included Mr Fernandez’s cabinet chief (who became foreign minister) and four other ministers, opened the door for the return of many figures who were once part of Mrs Kirchner’s administration.
Andres Malamud, an Argentine political scientist at the University of Lisbon, said the move was unlikely to bring about meaningful change. He said it was essentially a political gamble.
“The team they made is not meant to rule for two years,” he said. “It is to collect votes in the major provinces so that they can install another cabinet in December.”
But by focusing on their internal squabbles within the coalition, the president and his allies are missing the real message from voters, analysts have warned.
Ms Fornoi said: “What they did show they didn’t understand that people are tired of the political wheel and the behavior that holds them hostage to these decisions.”
Julian Sanchez, a 44-year-old retail worker in Buenos Aires, said the events of last week had made him more pessimistic about his country’s future.
“They are all fighting against each other, not trying to solve the disaster they created,” he said. “I know everyone has trouble reaching the end of the month.”
Daniel Politi from Buenos Aires and Ernesto London from Rio de Janeiro reported.
