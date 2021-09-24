In Biden’s foreign policy, friends and foes claim echoes of Trump

They include the continuation of Trump-era trade tariffs by Biden, which Democrats vehemently condemned before Biden took office, but his officials saw as a source of profit in their dealings with China. saw.

Similarly, Iranian officials bitterly complain that Mr Biden has not lifted any of the many economic sanctions imposed by Mr Trump after he withdrew from the nuclear deal. Early in Mr Biden’s presidency, some European allies urged the administration to lift some of those sanctions as a way to launch nuclear talks, but Biden officials refused to do so.

Last month, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, alleged that “the current US administration is no different from the previous one, because what it demands from Iran on the nuclear issue is different in words, but the same thing that Trump did.” demanded,” said Mr. Khamenei’s official website quoted him as saying.

Now, after a month-long pause in talks and the election of a new, hardline government in Tehran, Biden officials are warning Iran that the time for a mutual withdrawal on the nuclear deal is running out.

Mr Trump was criticized by countless foreign policy veterans on both sides. But criticism of the Biden team’s management is also mounting, especially after the US military’s misguided drone strike in Kabul last month that killed 10 civilians, including seven children and an aid worker.

Some Biden officials, without admitting fault, have said the job of diplomacy has been particularly difficult, as many veteran Foreign Service officers have retired during the Trump administration. Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has also blocked dozens of Biden candidates for senior positions and ambassadors to the State Department.

Mr Biden is also facing comparisons to Trump in other settings, including immigration.

“The question that is being asked now is: How exactly are you different from Trump?” Marisa Franco, executive director of Mizante, a Latino civil rights organization, told The Times this week.