In Bihar, roads and hospitals were built with the scholarship fund of Dalit students, the government continued to deny scholarship citing lack of money

A report has revealed that the Bihar government has diverted SC/ST scholarship funds and spent it on building roads and hospitals. After which, citing lack of money, scholarship was not given to Dalit students for many years.

In Bihar, the issue of diverting SC / ST funds to construct roads, embankments, medical colleges and government buildings has come to the fore. According to the Indian Express, in 2018-2019, the Nitish government used this money for government work and students were not given scholarships citing lack of funds.

The Bihar government had diverted more than Rs 8,800 crore from the SC/ST scholarship fund in 2018-19. This diversion has come to light from the CAG report. Earlier this was also revealed in the Indian Express report, citing a glitch in the website, the scholarship application was not filled for many years. In fact, most of the SC/ST students of Bihar were denied this scholarship for six years.

Where did the funds get diverted?

Out of this fund, the state government diverted Rs 2,076.99 crore to the electricity department. Along with this, a loan of Rs 460.84 crore was also given to him.

Of this, Rs 3,081.34 crore was earmarked for major road projects.

Rs 1,202.23 crore was spent in the construction of embankment and flood control projects.

Rs 1,222.94 crore was spent for medical colleges.

Rs 776.06 crore was used for the construction of agriculture department’s office and other buildings.

As per the CAG report of 2018-19, which has also been accepted by the government. The CAG has said that the funds earmarked for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been used for other purposes. The Committee takes the matter seriously and recommends that NITI Aayog should ensure that the funds earmarked for development schemes relating to SC/ST should not be used for other purposes under any circumstances.

However, in its reply to the CAG, the Finance Department of the State of Bihar has accepted that its funds cannot be used for the work of any other department. Bihar Education Department’s Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said that only the Finance Department can respond to the matter. When The Indian Express contacted the officials of the Finance Department and sought their response in this matter, they refused to respond, saying that the department has already given a reply to the CAG.

After many years of withholding scholarship and controversy over fund diversion, the state government has again started inviting applications for scholarships. Responding to a PIL in the Patna High Court on the issue, the Nitish government said that one of the reasons behind withholding the scholarship was paucity of funds.

The High Court has now asked the State Government to respond to the counter affidavit filed by the petitioner’s counsel. In which it is asked that how did the state divert the funds citing lack of funds? In this case, petitioner Rajiv Kumar’s counsel Alka Verma told The Indian Express that after what has been stated in the CAG’s report of 2018-19, it is needless to say how its funds were diverted.