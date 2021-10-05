In Blinken, Paris, Submarine tries to restore confidence after snooze

PARIS – Step by Step, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Tuesday sought to build trust between the United States and France after a secret submarine deal that laid bare the Biden administration’s resolve to counter China – even pulling out one Even at the expense of one of America’s oldest allies.

For more than an hour, Mr Blinken walked the ornate hall of the Quai d’Orsay in Paris and sat in a private venting session with the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, over the decision to buy nuclear-powered submarines from Australia. . The United States is abandoning an earlier $66 billion contract for diesel-powered ones from France.

The meeting between the two counterparts and longtime friends underscored the importance of placing a personal touch on matters of delicate diplomacy. Ronald Reagan’s walk in the woods with Mikhail Gorbachev to redefine US-Russian relations in 1985, or President Jimmy Carter’s national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski’s deliberate morning walk with foreign leaders, was suggestive – if Maybe not that important. During the 1978 Camp David peace agreement between Israel and Egypt.

But in the end, Mr. Le Drian literally shrugged off the question of what it would take to convince France that the United States was a reliable partner, a sign of still raging anger even as both sides move forward. agree to. Mr Blinken offered that “happy to be here,” but declined to comment otherwise.