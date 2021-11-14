In Border Crisis, Europe’s Unsavory Migration Deals Come Home

In a sense, the border crisis between Poland and Belarus is a tie-for-tat geopolitical conflict in which refugees and migrants are the only weapons.

Belarus, in May, shot down a civil plane to arrest dissidents on board. The European Union has imposed sanctions on Belarus. Now, in clear retaliation, Belarus is issuing visas to thousands of people in the Middle East, bringing them to the borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, all EU member states. Those countries must either process them – or allow them to freeze at the border, which has been their priority until now.

The geopolitical conflict is a structure that many EU officials are carrying on.

“This is a war in which the citizen and media messages are ammunition,” the Polish prime minister, Mateuz Moraviki, said in a statement.

But in other words, it’s just the latest iteration of a cycle of years that is more about migration than geopolitics or war. The European Union has made it clear over the years that it will go to incredible lengths to prevent migrants and refugees from reaching its outer borders. This gives countries on the European border the advantage and incentive to use those refugees as pawns.