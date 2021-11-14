In Border Crisis, Europe’s Unsavory Migration Deals Come Home
In a sense, the border crisis between Poland and Belarus is a tie-for-tat geopolitical conflict in which refugees and migrants are the only weapons.
Belarus, in May, shot down a civil plane to arrest dissidents on board. The European Union has imposed sanctions on Belarus. Now, in clear retaliation, Belarus is issuing visas to thousands of people in the Middle East, bringing them to the borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, all EU member states. Those countries must either process them – or allow them to freeze at the border, which has been their priority until now.
The geopolitical conflict is a structure that many EU officials are carrying on.
“This is a war in which the citizen and media messages are ammunition,” the Polish prime minister, Mateuz Moraviki, said in a statement.
But in other words, it’s just the latest iteration of a cycle of years that is more about migration than geopolitics or war. The European Union has made it clear over the years that it will go to incredible lengths to prevent migrants and refugees from reaching its outer borders. This gives countries on the European border the advantage and incentive to use those refugees as pawns.
In most cases, the union has not only tolerated but encouraged Libya, Sudan, Turkey and others to grant large concessions to prevent refugees from reaching Europe. It often involves gross human rights abuses against refugees – for which the EU has paid billions of dollars to some of the world’s most corrupt dictators.
But sometimes that arrangement breaks down, either because a country bordering Europe can no longer prevent refugees from reaching Europe (as the Libyan government collapsed in 2011) or because it deliberately allows more refugee traffic to put pressure on the EU, with consequences similar to the Belarus-Poland border. Appears, though usually in large quantities.
Belarus, in other words, is joining the EU’s long-held institutionalized practice of concluding agreements with border countries to keep refugees and migrants away from the EU.
The difference is that Belarus was forced into this situation, while Turkey and Sudan relied on geography. Instead of paying cash, Belarusian leader, President Alexander G. Lukashenko is seeking release from international sanctions. And although part of Turkey’s role is to effectively hide the human cost of these migration policies from European eyes, Belarus has imposed them on EU borders.
Belarus has killed thousands of innocent people in the process. Yet, the European Union has not discovered a refusal to process migrants and refugees whom it deems undesirable, even if it means their death. Nor has the European Union faced a dilemma for the world.
Border Arrivals Restricted
International law, as well as the domestic laws of most countries, require processing of any border arrival, including a credible asylum claim. The host country will have to let those people stay while evaluating their claims, which can take months or years.
Depending on the country and circumstances, visitors may be placed in a refugee camp or government residence or forced to sleep on the street. Sometimes, as in Europe in the mid-2010s, a Nativist reaction may follow.
These laws grew out of World War II, when many Europeans were refugees themselves. It created the belief that safe countries must accept people at great risk for basic human rights as well as for global stability.
In 1991, the United States opened a loophole in these obligations. To prevent refugee boats from reaching Florida, which would force the United States to process Haitians, Coast Guard ships diverted them elsewhere.
Since then, many wealthy states have adopted this clear policy, and no one is more enthusiastic than the European Union.
“It allows rich states to eat their cake and even eat it: while maintaining a formal commitment to international refugee law, at the same time a large number of related burdens are saved,” said Thomas Gamlettoft-Hansen, a Danish immigration law scholar. Written
Europe’s strategy
European authorities have repeatedly stressed through policies aimed at migrating abroad that they have made travel more dangerous to deter people from arriving. When many crossed the Mediterranean in small boats, the EU reduced search-and-rescue operations, banned aid groups, and closed its ports to emergency rescue ships.
As a result, the number of people drowning while trying to cross has sometimes increased by hundreds. And some researchers believe that these efforts did not deter people from coming to reality. Crossings at sea have remained numerous, and when asked, refugees say they are fleeing from more desperate or dangerous situations.
That is probably why the European Union (EU) has emphasized its policy of blocking access to neighboring countries.
Italy, for example, paid Libya five billion euros in 2007 as part of such an agreement. Libya’s dictatorship won more concessions, some economic and other diplomacy, even though it was running the most oppressive government in the world.
Libya’s services were vague: it not only stopped refugees and migrants, but also detained thousands of people in critical condition with the aim of preventing others from arriving.
“No reading or preparation can prepare you to stand in a detention center and see the sea of faces trapped in a dark room,” Sam Turner, head of the Libya division of Doctors Without Borders, told me in 2019.
“We’re not talking about prisons that were built to hold people,” he said. “We are talking about warehouses that have been transformed. We’ve seen people go without food all day. Closed in these rooms for several days at a time. A little access to sunlight and the outside world. This is really annoying. ”
Understand the Belarus-Poland border crisis
The migration crisis. Be aware that the gathering of migrants on the eastern border of the European Union has created growing barriers between Belarus and the European Union:
Differences in Belarus
These and similar agreements with other countries have been effective for the European Union. Refugee arrivals have dropped by two-thirds since 2015. The effect is visible. On a recent trip to Italy, where I saw a large number of refugees a few years ago, I saw almost nothing.
But since then the global refugee crisis has eased. Instead, the EU has succeeded in offloading it to the poorer and more authoritarian countries around it, freeing itself from legal constraints and incurring significant human costs of its policies.
This set of priorities also applies to standoffs with Belarus. The Polish government, in addition to refusing to process people stranded on its border, has barred journalists and aid agencies from crossing the border. Doctors are not allowed, even though the risk of death is believed to increase.
It is not clear how different this is from forcibly detaining refugees and migrants in extremely dangerous situations in the Mediterranean or North Africa. Perhaps the difference is that in Europe’s usual strategy, those people are kept away from Europe, ignored, and indirectly detained so that Europeans do not feel guilty. Now, the scene commonly seen in Tripoli continues on the Polish border.
While it is easy to place the blame on Poland’s right-wing government, which has repeatedly violated the bloc’s more liberal rules, it is not far from the EU’s priorities. Angela Merkel, German Chancellor who accepted one million refugees in 2015. Public thanks to Poland, Latvia and Lithuania to protect EU borders.
After all, even if outsiders see Belarus’ actions as a dangerous rogue state, the European Union can treat it like any other dictator on its borders: a partner in keeping the needy and desperate away.
