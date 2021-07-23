In Britain Covid Patients Increased In A Week Scientists Warn

Scientists say that if this pace continues, then there is a possibility of one lakh patients coming every day in August.

London. Once again, there is an increase in the cases of coronavirus in the UK. Scientists have warned PM Boris Johnson to unlock it again. According to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), the number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals reached 38.4% between July 8-14.

52 percent corona patients have increased

Scientists say that ‘if this pace continues, there is a possibility of one lakh patients coming every day in August. In such a situation, PM Johnson should be ready. According to the opinion of scientists, in this situation the lockdown may have to be imposed again. Masks and other corona restrictions will also have to be done. In the last seven days, 41 percent of corona patients have increased in Britain and 52 percent in America. In this way, 129 percent patients increased in France and 24 percent in Indonesia. In Italy, 19,390 i.e. 116 percent and in Germany 9,541 i.e. 66 percent corona patients increased in seven days. In Israel, this figure has been 6,909 i.e. 90 percent.

Significantly, on July 19, it was completely unlocked in Britain. There were 48 thousand cases here on Sunday. The government says that the unlock was done because 87 percent of adults in the country have received a single dose of the vaccine and 68 percent have received both. Wearing a mask is no longer a legal requirement in the UK. Such relaxation has been named Freedom-Day. Nightclubs open after 15 months at full capacity and with no restrictions.

So far 19.27 crore people have been found infected worldwide

So far more than 19.27 crore people have been found infected with the corona virus in the world. Of these, 41.41 lakh people have died, while more than 17.53 crore people have defeated Corona. Still 1.33 crore people are being treated. Of these, mild symptoms of corona have been seen in 1.32 crore people. The condition of 81,182 people remains critical.