In Britain, rising prices and shortages instigated the style of the 1970s

For the opposition Labor Party, which struggled to attack the government amid the pandemic-induced national solidarity, killing the Tories at the high cost of living is an easy tactic. Some analysts have predicted a series of outrageous reversals for Mr Johnson, triggered by potential repercussions from a tax hike.

Tony Travers, a professor of politics at the London School of Economics, said, “When articles are written in the Conservative paper about a return to the seventies, it is a bright red signal for a Conservative government.” He referred to a proverb in British politics: “Oppositions do not win elections; Governments lose them. “

The fear of fuel shortage was most visible on Friday. In London, long lines formed at some gas stations, although others reported operating normally. Priya Della, a cashier at a busy Texaco station in West Norwood in south-east London, said her station could run out of fuel by the end of the day.

Ragu Thangavel, a manager at an Esso station in Brighton, said by Friday morning he had already run out of diesel and expected to run out of all fuel by evening. “There have been long queues since this morning,” he said, adding that he was not told when his next delivery would arrive.

Oil giant BP said many of its stations had closed due to a shortage of unleaded and diesel-grade fuel. Tesco, a supermarket chain that operates gas stations, said it had faced temporary closures in a small number of areas. Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, said the problem is not the supply of fuel, but the lack of trained truck drivers to transport it.

The challenge of finding and paying qualified drivers cuts across all areas beyond fuel. With drivers retiring and delays in getting licenses due to the pandemic, the labor pool has shrunk despite increased demand. Due to which wages have increased. Tom Binks, managing director of Peter Green Childs, a refrigerated and frozen food transport company, said he had to increase wages by 35 percent from April to keep about 60 drivers in his fleet.