In Brooklyn, a Couple With Contrasting Tastes Strikes the Balance

“When he first arrived, he was probably intimidated,” Brown says of his partner, Du Pham, a 34-year-old graphic designer who was born in Vietnam and lived in a series of rental apartments before Lived in Canada for 10 years. in New York. When he moved in with Brown in 2018, he brought little more than a collection of art books with him, some of which to the horror of Brown, had his dust jacket stripped. But Pham’s profession and travel past have also taught her to adapt. “I use what I give,” he says. “To me, it’s a lot more interesting than being a blank canvas.” And so, he and Brown began an ongoing process of integrating their seemingly inconsistent vision of what is a home – a utilitarian crash pad; A private museum – in a space in which they both feel inspired.

First, they bought together a few key items that would add to the apartment’s ornate, old-world feel. In each room, the couple installed Isamu Noguchi paper pendants of a different size, their crisp white motifs offsetting Brown’s dark wood furniture, including a pair of 1940s wingback armchairs that are a cornflower blue. and is upholstered in a chocolate Scalamandre cut velvet. One day on a walk through New York’s Lower East Side, they came across a gallery run by Japanese artist Kazuko Miyamoto and purchased a balsa wood maquette—an irregular white cube he had made for one of Sol Levitt’s minimalist sculptures. While serving as his assistant—which now hangs on the living-room wall. Recently, he imported a ’60s Dieter Rams sofa from Amsterdam, its modular fiberglass base as a bold contrast to the faded ocher floral-patterned rug on which it stands.