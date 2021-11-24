In Buffalo, Waiting for the Canadians



“My business friends say no one is American,” said Jim Diodati, mayor of Niagara Falls, Ontario, earlier this month about his city, which hosted 14 million visitors in 2019, about 3.5 million of whom were free-spending Americans. “It’s coming back at a snail’s pace.”

At the Shaw Theater Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, where 40 percent of the pre-epidemic audience was American, most were from Buffalo, with only 12 to 15 percent American audience in August and September.

“At this time of year for our holiday show, the show will attract 10 percent of Americans, but right now we’re only seeing 2 percent,” said festival spokeswoman Ashley Belmer.

A recent trip to the Niagara Peninsula noted the slow return of U.S. visitors to other locations – from the Matte Matheson Meat and Three Takeout Barbecue Joint in Fort Erie, to the Flying Saucer Dinner in Niagara Falls, to the Butter Tart Epicenter Niagara Home Bakery. In Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Still, on Friday afternoon, touring tourists filled the picturesque streets and shops of Niagara-on-the-Lake – they were almost all Canadians. In an effort to attract more Americans, some hotels are offering discounted overnight rates; At the Reverend Prince of Wales, for example, I recently found kayak rates starting at 221 Canadian dollars or about $ 180 (about $ 100 off).

However, there was one exception to the notion of absent Americans: Honeypot Smokeshop, one of the most popular marijuana shops in Niagara Falls, was allowed to sell marijuana products across Ontario in April 2020.

Don Finch, the store’s supervisor, said: “Half of our customers come from the states. “Wisconsin, Tennessee, Texas, everywhere. We need to remind them that it is illegal to cross the border into the United States, but that is fine as long as they live here.