World

In call to Putin, Macron demands halt to military campaign

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
In call to Putin, Macron demands halt to military campaign
Written by admin
In call to Putin, Macron demands halt to military campaign

In call to Putin, Macron demands halt to military campaign

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

According to the Elysee Palace, French President Emmanuel Macron called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to demand an immediate end to Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a media conference in Brussels on Friday, February 25, 2022, following an extraordinary EU summit on Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a media conference in Brussels on Friday, February 25, 2022, following an extraordinary EU summit on Ukraine.
(Pool photo by Olivia Hoselett, AP)

World leaders have responded to the Ukraine-Russia attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a video speech announcing the start of a military operation in eastern Ukraine in Moscow, Russia, in a still image taken from video footage released on February 24, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a video speech announcing the start of a military operation in eastern Ukraine in Moscow, Russia, in a still image taken from video footage released on February 24, 2022.
(Russian pool via Reuters / Reuters TV)

Mr Macron told his Russian counterpart that Russia had exposed itself to “massive sanctions”, and Mr Macron’s office said the French leader had made the call in consultation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

Passengers rest on a camp bed in a makeshift shelter inside a railway station building after arriving on a train from Kiev, Ukraine, to Prozemisol, Poland, on February 25, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to a mass exodus of refugees to Poland (Photo by Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Passengers rest on a camp bed in a makeshift shelter inside a railway station building after arriving on a train from Kiev, Ukraine, to Prozemisol, Poland, on February 25, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to a mass exodus of refugees to Poland (Photo by Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Kremlin has said in a statement that Mr Putin had “given a detailed explanation of the reasons and circumstances surrounding the decision to launch a special military operation” and that it was time to stay in touch.

#call #Putin #Macron #demands #halt #military #campaign

READ Also  Drunken-Driving Warning Systems Would Be Required for New Cars Under U.S. Bill
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment