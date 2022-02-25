In call to Putin, Macron demands halt to military campaign



According to the Elysee Palace, French President Emmanuel Macron called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to demand an immediate end to Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.

Mr Macron told his Russian counterpart that Russia had exposed itself to “massive sanctions”, and Mr Macron’s office said the French leader had made the call in consultation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

The Kremlin has said in a statement that Mr Putin had “given a detailed explanation of the reasons and circumstances surrounding the decision to launch a special military operation” and that it was time to stay in touch.