In Canada’s Atlantic, Urbanites Find Welcome and Blowback

Until recently, Canada’s Atlantic region was plagued by so much migration that some cities offered free land to lure workers. But with coronavirus disrupting urban life around the world, including lockdowns, shutter bars and socially remote gyms, the scenic region is experiencing the largest influx of migrants in nearly 50 years.

Newcomers to Atlantic Canada, desperate to escape the epidemic and rising housing prices and excited about global change to remote working, are heading to Canada, where they have been widely welcomed. But the migration of wealthy urbanites to the characteristic coastal region – shaped by the local values ​​and traditional values ​​of the Irish, Scotch, English and French settlers – is also raising some tensions.

Although house prices are lower than in large urban centers, Bonavista, with a population of 3,752, is exploding, and some locals are mourning the high property taxes that come with it.

The social fabric of the city is also changing. Traditional craft shops and restaurants offering a rich local dish of fish and bruises, cod and bread, are slowly giving way to designer sea salt companies and buyers of cumin kombucha and iceberg-infused soap.