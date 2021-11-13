In Canada’s Atlantic, Urbanites Find Welcome and Blowback
Bonavista, Newfoundland – In Bonavista, a small and dormant fishing town in Newfoundland, a few years ago, dozens of pastel-colored heritage homes by the sea were dilapidated and empty.
The collapse of the cod industry has pushed nearly 1,000 residents to places like Texas, New York and oil-rich Alberta, about 4,000 miles away, to find their future.
Nowadays, however, many immigrants are coming from Canada – mainly young entrepreneurs in big cities like Toronto – that some local developers have a three-year waiting list for home buyers.
Architect Derek McCullum bought a three-bedroom house in the early 20th century for about $ 30,000, along with his partner, Sam UN, 40, a bank communications manager who had recently moved from Toronto to Bonavista. “We love nature and the sense of belonging here,” said Mr UN.
Until recently, Canada’s Atlantic region was plagued by so much migration that some cities offered free land to lure workers. But with coronavirus disrupting urban life around the world, including lockdowns, shutter bars and socially remote gyms, the scenic region is experiencing the largest influx of migrants in nearly 50 years.
Newcomers to Atlantic Canada, desperate to escape the epidemic and rising housing prices and excited about global change to remote working, are heading to Canada, where they have been widely welcomed. But the migration of wealthy urbanites to the characteristic coastal region – shaped by the local values and traditional values of the Irish, Scotch, English and French settlers – is also raising some tensions.
Although house prices are lower than in large urban centers, Bonavista, with a population of 3,752, is exploding, and some locals are mourning the high property taxes that come with it.
The social fabric of the city is also changing. Traditional craft shops and restaurants offering a rich local dish of fish and bruises, cod and bread, are slowly giving way to designer sea salt companies and buyers of cumin kombucha and iceberg-infused soap.
Bonavista, historically church-influenced, is now hosting a growing LGBTQ community with bisexual mayors and lesbian police chiefs, sparking outrage among minorities about the city’s inclination towards social liberalism.
The mayor, John Norman, 36, was born in the city. A modernizer with a taste of hot couture, he is called “Baron of Bonavista”. Mr Norman, who was recently re-elected, is known as the chairman of the city council in an Alexander McQueen jacket adorned with black feathers.
To accommodate the newcomers, Mr. Norman, a real estate developer, is leading the renovation of nearly 100 homes.
“The epidemic is helping to revitalize the city,” said Mr Norman, who lives with his partner Guillaume Lalier in a 120-year-old house full of Canadian art.
Rob Greenwood, a regional development expert at Memorial University in St. John’s, Newfoundland’s capital, said the “arrival of people far and wide” in Newfoundland was a boon to Canada’s eastern province. Its inaccessibility had historically diminished its ability to attract outside talent and investment.
“The knowledge, the network and the money are coming from afar,” Mr Greenwood said.
Known as “The Rock” because of its rugged coastline, Newfoundland Island was a British colony and an independent nation in many ways before it joined the Canadian Federation in 1949. It prides itself on its monogamous culture, with its distinctive local language and barroom practices. Like kissing Cod to become an honorary newfoundlander.
Newfoundlanders’ Plucky Hospitality was featured in the Broadway musical “Come From Away,” which aired on Sept. 11. It tells the true story of how a small town welcomed 6,700 passengers after 38 planes were diverted after the 2001 attack.
In Newfoundland, taxi drivers happily greet customers with “Waddayat?” – “How are you?” – The province’s tourism agency promotes proud cities and towns with names like Come by Chance, Witless Bay and Dildo.
Bonavista, perched on a rugged cliff with a scenic harbor and a lighthouse, is about three and a half hours from St. John’s.
“Some have called Bonavista the real Schitt’s Creek,” said Mr Norman, referring to the fictional city in the Emmy-winning Canadian series “Schitt’s Creek”. The show features a wealthy couple and their bisexual son and socialite daughter, who have found an unexpected sense of community in a small rural town.
For fellow travelers who leave the frantic urban life, some culture can be a shock.
Mr UN saw him as one of the few Asian Canadians in Bonavista and missed a dim sum outing in Toronto. But Bonavista has been able to achieve something like this in some urban centers: no lockdown due to zero cases of Covid-19 and low infection rates throughout the region. Neighbors also stop by to offer moose meat, while his backyard is a vast sea.
The couple is currently on a shuttle between Bonavista and Toronto, and plans to eventually move to Bonavista permanently. “Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during this time,” he said.
There are other unexpected surprises. In August, a Pentecostal pastor in Bonavista held a field service during which he preached over loudspeakers against abortion and same-sex marriage.
The discourse captured in the video provoked reactions and complaints. City officials asked the church to reduce its noise. The church did not respond to requests for comment.
Some residents complained on social media after authorities installed three rainbow-colored benches in the city to show support for the LGBTQ community.
Mr UN insisted that he and his partner had been warmly welcomed in Bonavista, but that the discourse had upset them. “In Toronto,” he said, “we were living in a liberal bubble.”
Carrie Freestone, a Royal Bank of Canada economist who wrote a recent report on the phenomenon of migration, said it began about five years ago and was “supercharged” by the epidemic.
According to Statistics Canada, about 33,000 people from other provinces migrated to the region of 2.5 million people in the first half of this year, compared to about 18,500 people in the same period in 2005.
Many of the newcomers are millennials, Ms. Freestone said, inspired by the new “you only live once” economy. Some were filling significant labor gaps with technology and healthcare sectors in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.
Reg Butler, a crab fisherman whose family has lived in Bonavista for five generations, credited the newcomers with reviving the local economy after the city was evacuated in the 1990s after a moratorium on cod fishing. But he said there has been some resentment over the housing shortage.
“Locals are finding it difficult to find affordable housing and some are worried,” he said. “Even those who come from afar have to adapt to their lifestyle.”
Min. According to Norman, home prices in Bonavista have risen by an average of 70 percent to $ 180,000 over the past five years. With so much demand for housing, the city recently asked Habitat for Humanity to help build more affordable housing.
The discovery of rural Idils is affecting other Atlantic provinces as well.
Stephen Palios, a business consultant, and his partner, Marty Butler, a registered nurse, both recently traded in their one-bedroom Toronto apartment for a seven-bedroom Victorian home in the tight-knit town of Windsor, Nova. Scotia, which he bought last year for about $ 280,000.
This year, at least 20 remote people have settled and invested in Windsor, the city that built about 5,000 former shipbuilders that claim to be the birthplace of ice hockey. The Vancouver Transplant opened the business of sign language interpretation. The data analyst in Montreal is analyzing the performance of the sports team. And min. Butler got a job as an organ transplant nurse in Halifax, near the capital of Nova Scotia.
But when they started posting about their home renovation on TikTok, the couple also received hundreds of angry messages. Some Nova Scotians accused them of not having affordable housing and told them to go home. “Every Nova Scotia hates you right now,” wrote one.
Mr. Palios is a philosopher about blowbacks. He said, “People have a way of life and they don’t want you to come and destroy it.”
