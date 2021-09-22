In case of death due to Kovid, the relatives will be compensated Rs 50,000, the Center has filed a reply in the Supreme Court

The Center has told the apex court that in case of death due to covid, it has been decided to pay ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to the relatives of the deceased. The Central Government has filed an affidavit in this regard in the Supreme Court.An affidavit was filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Home Ministry stating that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued guidelines for compensation in case of death due to covid. Under this, ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 will be given to the relatives of the deceased. It was also stated that the compensation would be paid on the basis of Kovid’s death certificate as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and ICMR. It is also said that the ex-gratia amount will be provided by the state government SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund).

Competition petition in the Supreme Court

A competition petition was filed in the apex court against the central government on September 14 and it was said that the apex court in its order dated June 30 had said that NDMA should formulate guidelines for compensation in case of death due to covid. But despite the Supreme Court order, the Center has not yet implemented it.

The two convicts, who have been in prison for 28 years, were granted bail after 31 people were killed in a toxic alcohol scam

The apex court had passed the order on June 30.

The Supreme Court in a landmark order on June 30, 2021 had said that the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) should prepare guidelines within six weeks to compensate the families of those who died due to covid. The apex court had ruled that it was the statutory duty of the NDMA to formulate guidelines that minimum compensation should be paid in case of death due to covid. The apex court had also issued directions to facilitate the process of issuing death certificates in case of death due to covid.

Notification of admission of girls in NDA will be issued in May, Center informed SC, complete plan stated

The government responded on 11 September

On September 11, the Center had said in the Supreme Court that the ICMR and the Ministry of Health had issued guidelines on the issuance of death certificates in case of death related to Kovid. In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the Center had said that the Registrar General of India had issued a circular on September 3 directing that medical certificates be issued to the relatives of the deceased and the cause of death be recorded.

The Supreme Court refused to withdraw the order admitting women for NDA admission

Circular issued

The apex court said that guidelines and circulars have been issued based on the June 30 Supreme Court judgment. The guidelines state that Kovid was discharged from the hospital after confirmation, although death outside the hospital within 30 days of the trial will be considered Kovid’s death. An application was filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of advocates Gaurav Bansal and Ripak Kansal and a request was made to fix the amount of compensation.