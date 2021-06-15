In celebration of Pride Month, Google honours gay rights activist with Doodle



The Google Doodle on Wednesday honours Dr Frank Kameny, an American astronomer, World Warfare II veteran and gay rights activist. The image on its homepage, which reveals Kameny sporting a vibrant garland, pays tribute to him as we enter the month of June, which is widely known globally as ‘Pride Month’.

Google describes Kameny as “on of probably the most distinguished figures of the US LGBTQ rights motion” and thanks him “for courageously paving the best way for many years of progress”.

Kameny was born on Could 21, 1925 in Queens, New York. He enrolled at Queens School on the younger age of 15 to check physics. Kameny fought in World Warfare II earlier than acquiring a doctorate in astronomy from Harvard College. In 1957, he grew to become an astronomer with the Military Map Service, however misplaced his job a couple of months later after the federal government banned members of the LGBTQ neighborhood from federal employment.

Kameny sued the federal government, and in 1961, filed the primary gay rights enchantment to the US Supreme Courtroom.

Kameny organised one of the primary gay rights advocacy teams within the US. In the early Seventies, he challenged the American Psychiatric Affiliation’s classification of homosexuality as a psychological dysfunction.

Over 50 years after he was fired from the Military Map Service, the US authorities, in 2009, formally apologised to Kameny.

In June 2010, Washington D.C. named a stretch of seventeenth Avenue NW close to Dupont Circle “Frank Kameny Means”.

Kameny died on October 11, 2011 in Washington D.C.