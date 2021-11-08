In-charge of Madhya Pradesh BJP said – Brahmin in one pocket and Bania in the other, Kamal Nath said – these are insulting to both

After this statement of P Muralidhar Rao, former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath has expressed strong objection and asked to apologize.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP’s state in-charge P Muralidhar Rao has given a controversial statement. During a conversation with reporters on Monday, he said that I have a Brahmin in one pocket and a Baniya in one pocket. When Brahmins were workers, our party was called Brahmin Party and when Banias were workers it was called Baniya Ki Party. BJP has always been for everyone.

Actually Rao was asked this question that why does BJP ask for votes in the name of caste? In response to this question, Rao gave this controversial statement.

Apart from this, when the journalists asked him that you should ask for votes in the name of development and not in the name of caste, Rao got angry and said that then you should run the party.

After this statement of P Muralidhar Rao, former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath has expressed strong objection and said that BJP’s in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, who gave the slogan of Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas, is saying that we have a baniya in one pocket. And in one there is a brahmin. This is an insult to both the classes.

Kamal Nath said that BJP believes that Banias and Brahmins are his granddaughters and are in his pocket. These sections raised the BJP and today they are being insulted. This shows that BJP is intoxicated with power. BJP leadership should apologize for this statement.

However, when this issue caught fire, Rao clarified about it and said that under the ideology of BJP, we take everyone along. Irrespective of caste, all are an integral part of India. We have never discriminated but Congress has divided them.

Let us tell you that earlier, the president of BJP’s ally Nishad Party in UP, Dr Sanjay Nishad had given a controversial statement on Lord Ram. He had said that Lord Rama was not the son of King Dasharatha, he was born in a Nishad family.