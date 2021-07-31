In Charleston, S.C., Saving Historic Homes Means Hoisting Them in the Air
CHARLESTON, SC – Over the past 150 years, generations who have lived in the beautiful home at 17 Logan Street have shared a similar experience coming out of the front door: there were four or five steps down, then it was finished. on the flat streets of one of America’s most beautiful, best-preserved, and flood-prone cities.
So it’s still a shock to the current owners Allen and Lee Kaplan as they walk through the door’s elegant fluted pilasters. and find themselves at the top of their new exterior staircase, one floor in the air.
“It always freaks us out, standing here,” Ms. Kaplan said one afternoon recently, looking at her neighbors’ front doors across the street.
After four floods in the last five years who saw water fill their crawl space and threaten to flood their first floor, the Kaplans decided to spend more than half a million dollars to raise the two-story house by about six feet. It was a sweeping move that, a few years ago, would have sparked howls from Charleston’s powerful preservation community, and almost certain rejection from the city’s Board of Architectural Review, charged with overseeing the changes. to 3,500 historical monuments.
But today, Charleston’s low elevation sees its eternal flood struggle exacerbated by climate change, with intensifying storms, rising seas, and downtown streets turning into impassable coves with regularity. sorry. Suddenly, this coastal city, whose ardent defense of its historic districts triggered the tourist boom of the twenty-first century and contributed to a regional economic renaissance, is forced to accept that the very concept of preservation must now, paradoxically, embrace the change – and that some of its most historic buildings must be hoisted.
“There has been a huge philosophical shift,” said Winslow Hastie, director of preservation at the Historic Charleston Foundation. Mr. Hastie’s group was originally opposed to the idea of raising the old houses. But it has changed its tone in recent years, and now echoes municipal authorities, who regularly speak of flooding as an “existential threat”.
Charleston’s adoption of house elevations reflects a growing dilemma for elected officials, emergency managers and city planners across the country as climate change worsens: is it possible to save coastal cities from rising pressures? waters? How much will it cost? And what part of the world as we know it will we be able to conserve?
These questions are prompted by the rising costs of recovery from hurricanes and other disasters, which the Government Accountability Office says could be unsustainable. Extreme weather disasters have caused more than $ 450 billion in damage nationwide since 2005; the number of disasters causing more than $ 1 billion in damage reached a record 22 last year.
In response, the federal government urged local authorities to do more to protect their residents before a disaster strikes, such as raising buildings and constructing dikes or other flood control infrastructure. In May, the Biden administration announced it would double the amount provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fund local resilience projects.
Charleston is one of the many coastal towns where the US Army Corps of Engineers proposes to build a huge sea wall to protect itself from storm surges. But the $ 1.4 billion proposal generates new concerns about its potential effect on the water views and character of its most iconic neighborhoods.
These aesthetic concerns reflect the larger threat that rising seas pose to the nation’s cultural heritage. A 2017 study found that in the Southeast and Gulf states alone, more than 14,000 important cultural resources, including historic buildings and archaeological sites, will be at risk of destruction if, as expected, the level of sea rises about a meter – about 3.3 feet – above the next century.
The Charleston seawall could be years away. In the meantime, the Planning Department said that by the end of December, 18 historic houses had been erected, 14 were in the process of being erected and 14 more had been approved for elevation but required additional clearance. Mayor John Tecklenburg estimates hundreds more will likely need to be elevated in anticipation of an expected two to six foot sea level rise over the next 50 years.
So far, curators are happy with most elevations, which must follow special design guidelines adopted in 2019. The use of “traditional masonry materials” is encouraged. Allowing parking areas under the raised houses is frowned upon, as is the “beach” trellis work between the new pillars.
The change in posture is particularly profound for Charleston. The 351-year-old city established the country’s first historic district in 1931 to protect a collection of churches, municipal buildings and homes that testify to a range of styles – Georgian, Neoclassical, Italianate, Victorian, Neo Gothic – and collectively achieve a kind of symphonic grandeur. The almost obsessive focus on preservation has paid off: in 2019, the city welcomed more than 7.4 million tourists, a number that fell in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but which is expected to again increase. The Charleston metropolitan area has reached over 800,000 residents in recent years, shattering growth projections.
“The value proposition for preservation was, ‘Fix it and they will come,’ said Kristopher King, executive director of the Preservation Society of Charleston. “No one did it better than Charleston. And they came.
But the threat of rising sea levels eased the dizziness. Mr Tecklenburg said that in 2019, the Charleston area suffered 76 days of flooding.
Mr Tecklenburg, a Democrat from Charleston who took office in 2016, has made flood control his top priority, with a broad approach that includes policy changes and massive infrastructure projects. On a recent weekday, he drove around the Charleston Peninsula, the heart of the Old Town, whose inspiring architecture he largely ignored. Instead, he showed the teams of workers with hard hats.
Some were raising the existing dike known as the weak battery. Some reinforced old underground drainage canals with concrete. Others were completing a $ 198 million drainage project that will eventually move 360,000 gallons of water from downtown streets to the Ashley River.
“You can either do something and try to live with water, or you can pack your bags and move to Asheville, NC,” Mr. Tecklenburg said. “I won’t be the mayor who says to head for the hills.”
After a while, Mr. Tecklenburg pulled up in front of an imposing 1850s house. Overlooking a small urban tidal pond called Colonial Lake, this is a classic example of what is called a ‘detached house. Charleston ”- a narrow house with a pair of stacked porches, called piazzas, running along one side of the building.
This is the house where Mr. Tecklenburg grew up, and the current owners helped spark the new attitude towards elevations when they applied for permission to raise the place in 2017. The city’s approval has been granted. marked the beginning of the philosophical change. Mr Tecklenburg noted that this was a kind of stealthy elevation: The height of the front door, which opens into the lower plaza, has not changed much since the building has been elevated several feet. But new stairs were added just inside the door leading to the first porch.
“Sounds beautiful, doesn’t it?” said Mr Tecklenburg. “You wouldn’t know. “
The idea of raising buildings in a flood zone is far from exotic. Beach communities and fishing camps have been doing this for years. In New Orleans, the tradition of raising houses goes back centuries, resumed after the catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and continues today: In March, city officials announced that FEMA would spend $ 8.4 million to raise 31 New Orleans homes.
But other flood-plagued cities are also seeing a need to raise remarkable homes, including Newport, RI, where a number of homes have been built since Hurricane Sandy in 2012, and Mandeville, Louisiana, where about 70 percent of buildings in the city’s historic district are now raised, according to Louisette Scott, the former director of town planning.
Building a historic home can be a complicated undertaking. Last year Charleston raised its first historic masonry building, a large Italian-style villa at 1 Water Street weighing 450 tonnes. Construction crews drove stakes 75 feet deep into the pudding-like coastal mud to find bedrock, then lifted the house using 30 computer-controlled jacks calibrated to account for different weights in different parts of the house.
It’s expensive work, with the cheapest jobs costing around $ 100,000. Some grants are available, but Mr Tecklenburg said finding new funding for workers is an important next step his administration is taking.
For now, homeowners who can afford the job are enjoying a new kind of importance.
As the Kaplans stood outside their new home on Logan Street, a carriage full of tourists passed.
The guide was busy recounting how the house had gotten closer to the treetops.
