In Charleston, S.C., Saving Historic Homes Means Hoisting Them in the Air

In response, the federal government urged local authorities to do more to protect their residents before a disaster strikes, such as raising buildings and constructing dikes or other flood control infrastructure. In May, the Biden administration announced it would double the amount provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fund local resilience projects.

Charleston is one of the many coastal towns where the US Army Corps of Engineers proposes to build a huge sea wall to protect itself from storm surges. But the $ 1.4 billion proposal generates new concerns about its potential effect on the water views and character of its most iconic neighborhoods.

These aesthetic concerns reflect the larger threat that rising seas pose to the nation’s cultural heritage. A 2017 study found that in the Southeast and Gulf states alone, more than 14,000 important cultural resources, including historic buildings and archaeological sites, will be at risk of destruction if, as expected, the level of sea ​​rises about a meter – about 3.3 feet – above the next century.

July 30, 2021

The Charleston seawall could be years away. In the meantime, the Planning Department said that by the end of December, 18 historic houses had been erected, 14 were in the process of being erected and 14 more had been approved for elevation but required additional clearance. Mayor John Tecklenburg estimates hundreds more will likely need to be elevated in anticipation of an expected two to six foot sea level rise over the next 50 years.