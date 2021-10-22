In childhood, Sahil used to watch his father as a watchman, today in KBC 13, he has won Rs 1 crore, stuck on the question of 7 crores

In the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Contestant Sahil Ahirwar has won 1 crore rupees from the show by answering the 15th question correctly. In the upcoming episodes, megastar and host of the show Amitabh Bachchan will be seen asking Sahil Ahirwar the 16th question for 7 crores.

With this, 19-year-old Sahil Ahirwar of Madhya Pradesh has become the second crorepati of the show KBC 13 season. Earlier this season’s first crorepati was Himanshi Bundela. If Sahil Ahirwar answers the 16th question in KBC, then he will become a contestant to win the first 7 crore rupees of this season (KBC 13).

Sahil Ahirwar is currently preparing to crack UPSC Exams. His dream is that by becoming an IAS officer, Sahil Ahirwar can make a positive change in the country and around him. Sahil told that his father used to work as a watchman. He has been seeing them doing the same thing since childhood. He told that- I have seen my father struggling a lot. Papa ji works as a guard. When hard work and knowledge come together in life, then a person can do a lot in life.

According to the Indian Express, Sahil said that he has come this far because of the love, respect and appreciation he has received. He said that even in his dreams, he had never thought that he would return as a millionaire.

Although he had a feeling that he would definitely do something good on the show. He told- ‘I have been more interested in social science. I have worked very hard to fulfill my dreams. That preparation has supported me a lot to get into KBC and win here.

He further said- ‘I always give 100% on whatever work I do, whether it is studies, sports or watching TV. I knew so much that I would do well in the show but I did not know that I will come out as an example from there.

Sahil said that at the moment he has not thought about how he will use Rs 1 crore to improve his life. However, taking home and the happiness of the family is their priority. For Amitabh Bachchan, Sahil said- ‘The superheroes are very cool. He warmly welcomed me. He is very humble. Whatever I said, he listened very well. He is a superstar in true sense.

