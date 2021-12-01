In China, Buying That Toy Gun Could Get You Arrested



China’s strong gun control means that lethal firing is rare, and many citizens support legislation to keep it that way. But controversy is growing over the legal definition of firearms. Experts say China’s rules – which prohibit the purchase, sale or ownership of weapons beyond the minimum limits – are vague and difficult for ordinary people, even judges, to understand. As a result, suspicious buyers of compressed-air and spring-powered toys have become criminals, critics say.

China’s gun control law of 1996 states that in order to be legally classified as a gun, a weapon must be able to kill someone or anesthetize them. But in 2010, China’s Ministry of Public Security enacted much stricter rules that defined many toys as illegal firearms. According to the rules, a toy gun that fires a missile with enough force to tear a newspaper sheet – much less than a lethal or dangerous force – can be considered a gun, according to lawyers.

In a study published in 2019, researchers at China’s Public Safety University found that almost all samples of 229 replica guns purchased online would be classified as illegal under 2010 regulations.

“These toy guns are sold openly in Hong Kong, but in the mainland they are treated as weapons and ammunition,” said Wang Jinzhong, whose son was sentenced in 2016 to life in prison for possessing 16 replicas in Hebei Province, North China. Which the police considered illegal.

“In fact, there are more dangerous things than these toys,” said Mr Wang, who has appealed to judges and authorities for the release of his son, Wang Yinpeng, 37. “This is a real human rights disaster for China.”

