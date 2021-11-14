In Cuba, Desires for Food and Freedom May Spark a Rare Day of Protest
Havana – This line starts during the day and spreads through the night. Hundreds of people are waiting in the dark of dawn. Four women sleep on cardboard, covered with a thin blanket. Others chat to stay awake. After a 24 hour shift, a nurse arrives and takes her place.
Everyone has a ticket to enter Cuba’s government supermarket, which is the only place to find basic things like chicken, ground beef and toiletries. At 5:27 a.m. Wednesday, a man wearing a baseball cap gives ticket number 302.
“If you don’t stand in line, don’t buy anything,” said Cook, 35, who arrived at 6 a.m. the previous evening and did not want to be named for fear of retaliation.
Even in a country that is accustomed to scarcity of everything from food to freedom, this is an extraordinarily sad year in Cuba, with the Covid-19 sanctions making life even more difficult under tough new US sanctions.
Now a young generation of dissidents, many of them artists and thinkers who have relied on the internet to spread their ideas, are calling for a protest on Monday, a bold move that is not very common in Cuba. They hope to rekindle street protests last summer demanding food, medicine and freedom – and for the first time face a government not formed by the veterans of the 1959 communist revolution.
A few days before the start of the “Civic March for Change”, organizers appeared to be reducing protests for fear of violence. Organizers encourage people to hang white sheets outside their homes, clap at 3pm, and find other creative ways to show off if they don’t feel comfortable walking down the street.
Despite Cuba’s one-step-forward-two-step-back dance towards openness, experts agree that Cuba is on the threshold of something important, although the post-demonstration movement is unlikely to bring down the long-ruling Communist Party. More than 60 years.
“We are witnessing an unprecedented counter-revolutionary movement in Cuba,” said Carlos Alzugare, a former Cuban ambassador to the European Union and an academic who considers himself a “serious” supporter of the government.
This is an important moment for the Cuban government. A generation of young people who grew up under the leadership of Fidel Castro and his brother Ra राl are now facing Miguel Diaz-Canel, who became the party’s longtime president in 2018. At 61, he represents the younger generation of the Cuban Communist Party and the person who is given the job. See you in the future.
Mr Diaz-Canel blamed Cuba’s economic woes for the long-running US sanctions, which have intensified in recent years. The Trump administration banned travel to the island, sent money and locked the island out of the international financial system, reducing the flow of foreign exchange.
They have proven themselves that they are just as willing to overcome differences as their predecessors. When protesters took to the streets on July 11, Mr Diaz-Canel encouraged party members to run after them. Pro-government protesters were beaten with sticks by protesters.
About 1,000 people have been arrested and 659 are in prison, according to Cublex, a civil rights group.
Following the announcement of Monday’s planned demonstration, the Cuban government launched a massive media campaign against it, insisting that its leaders are the pawns of the United States.
Eunice Garcia, a playwright, has emerged as a leader of the movement. He was one of the founders of Archipiélago, a Facebook group of about 35,000 members that promotes discussion and debate. This group is the main promoter of the rallies to be held in cities across the country on Monday.
“I believe in the role of art in awakening,” he said. “We have to move things so that people of prestige in the community decide to change things.”
The Cuban government has publicly criticized Mr Garcia, saying that the workshops he attended abroad, such as workshops on how dissidents could ally with the Cuban military, were like planning a popular uprising. Mr Garcia said he was researching a script.
Mr Garcia admitted to meeting with US officials in Havana, but said he had gone to record a podcast and discuss the consequences of the trade embargo.
His internet and phone services are regularly cut off, he said, and recently he found a beheaded chicken outside his front door, a religious hex, which he saw as a political threat. State security has visited the mother-in-law three times at work, he added.
“They have used every means at their disposal to intimidate us,” he said. Said Garcia.
Mr Garcia said on Thursday that he would march alone, quietly, on Sunday. On Monday, he urged others to take whatever peaceful measures they can to prevent a backlash from the police.
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Raul Prado, a cinematographer and one of the platform’s coordinators, said protesters would protest “to the extent that conditions allow.”
If a police vehicle is not parked outside his home on the 15th, he will march for the release of political prisoners and for human rights, Mr Prado said.
“There is no other way to achieve change,” Mr Prado said. “If it weren’t for us, the responsibility would fall on our children.”
At least two of Archipiélago’s coordinators have been fired from their state jobs for joining the group, which Mr Diaz-Canel has denounced as a Trojan horse for US-backed regime change.
“His embassy in Cuba is playing an active role in trying to destabilize our country,” Mr Diaz-Canel said in a recent speech.
The US government spends 20 million a year on projects designed to promote democracy in Cuba – money that the Cuban government sees as an illegal attack on its sovereignty.
But Archipelago members interviewed by the Times refused to accept any money from the US government, insisting that Cuba’s problems were solved by Cuba alone.
“The Archipiélago is not a movement, a political party or an opposition group,” Mr Prado said. “He doesn’t have a specific political line.”
The young and hip group of Cubans behind the Facebook group contrasts with the classic dissidents on the island, who are often old, mostly unknown to Cubans, and deeply divided into groups.
The advent of the Internet on the Cuban telephone three years ago was a game changer after the Obama administration cut diplomatic ties. With the Internet now widely available, ordinary citizens take anti-government actions and promptly post their own complaints.
Hal Klepak, a professor of history and strategy at the Royal Military College of Canada, said the amount of government opposition this year was unprecedented in Cuba’s post-revolutionary history.
“No one could have imagined thousands of people on the streets,” he said. “It’s visible, and by Cuban standards it’s loud. It’s something we’ve never seen before. “
But with the government declaring it illegal and its organizers reducing their calls, the question remains whether ordinary Cubans will attend Monday’s protest.
The protest was planned on the same day that segregation rules were being lifted, tourists were being welcomed back and children were returning to school. The Kovid-19 death toll from the July protests has dropped dramatically, and 70 per cent of the country’s population is now fully vaccinated.
Abraham Alfonso Moreno, a gym teacher who picked up ticket number 215 outside a government store at 5 a.m., said he did not protest in July and would not protest on Monday. “In the end, it’s not going to solve anything,” he said.
He was more determined to detect allergy pills.
Marta Maria Ramirez, a feminist, pro-democracy and gay rights activist in Havana, said people running to protest in July were more concerned about food than democracy, but that could change.
“The first cry was not for freedom. The first cry was more urgent: food, medicine, electricity, ”she said. “Freedom came later.”
Francis Robles contributed to the report.
