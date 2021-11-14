In Cuba, Desires for Food and Freedom May Spark a Rare Day of Protest

Havana – This line starts during the day and spreads through the night. Hundreds of people are waiting in the dark of dawn. Four women sleep on cardboard, covered with a thin blanket. Others chat to stay awake. After a 24 hour shift, a nurse arrives and takes her place.

Everyone has a ticket to enter Cuba’s government supermarket, which is the only place to find basic things like chicken, ground beef and toiletries. At 5:27 a.m. Wednesday, a man wearing a baseball cap gives ticket number 302.

“If you don’t stand in line, don’t buy anything,” said Cook, 35, who arrived at 6 a.m. the previous evening and did not want to be named for fear of retaliation.

Even in a country that is accustomed to scarcity of everything from food to freedom, this is an extraordinarily sad year in Cuba, with the Covid-19 sanctions making life even more difficult under tough new US sanctions.