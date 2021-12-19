In Dhindsa’s SAD (United) there is a ruckus over the alliance with BJP, there is a possibility of rebellion, now the decision will be taken in the meeting of 21- Punjab Chances are there, now the decision will be taken in the meeting of 21

Ranjit Brahmpura said that party workers have already expressed their displeasure over the fact that they are not ready for an alliance with the BJP. He also raised questions that when the party does not agree, then why did Dhindsa meet Amit Shah?

There has also been a possibility of revolt in Shiromani Akali Dal (United) after forging an alliance with BJP for Punjab elections. Party leaders argue that the Modi government may have withdrawn the agriculture laws, but due to the farmers’ agitation, there is resentment among the people. People are also not happy with Captain Amarinder Singh. The BJP-Captain alliance may harm the party.

The special thing is that Ranjeet Singh Brahmpura is unhappy with party president Sukhdev Dhindsa’s decision to ally with BJP. Outrage was expressed about this. But despite this, Dhindsa went to Delhi and met Amit Shah. Now a meeting of the party has been called again on December 21. Further decision can be taken in this. After Parkash Singh Badal in Akali Dal, Ranjit Brahmpura and Sukhdev Dhindsa were senior leaders, who later left Akali Dal and formed SAD united.

Ranjit Brahmpura said that party workers have already expressed their displeasure over the fact that they are not ready for an alliance with the BJP. He also raised questions that when the party does not agree, then why did Dhindsa meet Amit Shah? If SAD (United) forges an alliance with BJP, he will not be in the party.

On the other hand, Akali Dal has so far declared candidates for more than 90 seats, but Khadoor Sahib seat is vacant. Brahmapura MLA has been this seat. There is talk that Brahmapura may return to Akali Dal (Badal). However, Brahmapura says that he has not thought anything about it yet.

When Captain Amarinder Singh spoke of forging an alliance with the BJP on the condition of withdrawal of agricultural laws, Dhindsa was with him. That is, Dhindsa had already made up his mind for electoral jugalbandi with the Captain. Although SAD (United) leaders do not mind going with Captain, but there is a lot of displeasure among them about BJP.

Punjab elections have become very interesting this time. BJP has tried to allay the displeasure of the people by returning the agriculture law, while Captain Amarinder Singh is trying to form a strong front after leaving the Congress. He has also announced an alliance with Akali Dal (United) and BJP. While Akali Dal is tying up with Mayawati’s BSP, Congress is in the fray with the help of Dalit CM Channi and Sidhu. Whereas Arvind Kejriwal is in the fray with the help of corruption and freebies.