In earlier scheduling, the Pac-12 and SWAC plan home-and-home basketball games.

The Pac-12 leaders similarly welcomed the home-and-home agreement, which Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir predicted “will open our eyes and our fan base to an opportunity we don’t traditionally get.” “

“Sure, there are games between the Power 5s and the HBCUs, but to have that happen across the board at both conferences, I think is really unique,” ​​he said.

Dana Altman, Oregon’s coach since 2010, said that he expects the trips to become important learning experiences for players in the two leagues. In an interview, he recalled a 1999 trip to the Mississippi Valley State to Ita Bena, Miss., with one of his Creighton teams as the revelation.

“It was cool at the time, just our guys went to a small campus in a very small town,” said Altman, who once had Florida A&M coach Robert McCullum on his staff in Oregon. “I think this journey will be good for our players, especially as they learn about the school and learn a little bit about the history of the school.”

Officials said some SWAC schools are considering playing their home games in their areas as part of arrangements in larger, off-campus arenas.

Although SWAC commands large home crowds for football games—the most of any conference outside the Power 5 or Group of 5 leagues that dominate Division I football—it struggles to attract spectators to men’s basketball. Has been doing. For the 2019–20 season, the league ranked 29 out of 32 Division I conferences in domestic basketball attendance, and its schools averaged less than 1,600 people per home game.

In contrast, Pac-12 schools typically attracted over 7,000 fans per game.

Alabama State athletic director Jason Cable said USC’s appearance in 2023 will be the university’s most important non-conference game at home in memory. He said the exposure and opportunity would be valuable to a university like the state of Alabama, the lone Division I school in Montgomery, and he predicted those gains would exceed the value of a check that would be earned through another road trip.