In East Africa, safari workers wash cars, fry fish and fight for survival

“We knew we wouldn’t get vaccines like in the US and Europe,” said George Gituku, owner of Sandrage Safaris in Kenya, “so under the circumstances we are grateful that we have some business.”

In 2019, Kenya received over two million international visitors, a record number and an increase of nearly 4 percent compared to a year earlier. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, in 2020, foreign arrivals declined 71.5 percent to 579,600. Between January and June this year, the country welcomed just over 300,000 travelers, the state-run Tourism Research Institute reported.

Since June, Sandrej Safaris has received around 30 guests a month in Nairobi, a significant drop from his average of 100 guests in the 2019 high season. Most of the visitors were Americans who were feeling optimistic after vaccination, Mr Gituku said, but Kenya’s low vaccination rate – currently just over 3 per cent of the population – has caused many of his clients to postpone.

“We are learning to live with this virus, and we are continually adapting our protocols to ensure that our guests have a comfortable and safe experience,” said Mr. Gituku. “So far, everyone has had a great time, this year the migration has been amazing, there are so many animals to see, and thankfully no one tested positive for COVID when they came back.”

Cathy Friedman, a retired Boston architect, said she felt safe on a hiking vacation with her husband on a recent 10-day safari in the Masai Mara, an hour from their home, where she visited a hotel packed with guests. lived in He said, those who were not wearing masks or social distancing.

Ms. Friedman said, “Our children were very concerned about traveling to Kenya until now, but the situation at home is worse than Covid.” “We chose the best time to do the safari when there was no crowd. It was just us and our guides who went out with the wild animals. “

Safari employees are hoping that when their customers go back and share their positive experiences with friends and family, it will encourage more people to book trips. Many companies are paying their employees daily rates based on the bookings they receive, which workers say is not enough for them to pay their bills and loans accumulated last year.