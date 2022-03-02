In February, people liked MG Motor and Skoda’s car, read here which model sold the most

Tata Motors has created a new record in the sales of the EV segment, the company’s sales of electric cars have increased by 478 percent. Where in February 2021, Tata Motors sold 492 electric cars. At the same time, in February 2022, the company has sold 2,846 units of electric cars.

Auto companies have released the sales figures for February. In this, foreign carmakers MG Motor, Nissan and Skoda have performed well. At the same time, there has been a decline in the sale of the indigenous car maker Maruti. Along with this, there has been a decline in the sales of Hyundai and Toyota cars in February. On the other hand, talking about Maruti’s sale, in terms of total car sales, Maruti Suzuki had sold 1,44,761 units in February 2021. Whereas in February 2022, Maruti sold a total of 1,33,948 units. On the other hand, there has been an increase of 26.62 percent in the sales of Maruti’s Ciaz sedan car. Maruti has sold 24,021 units of the Ciaz in February 2022.

If we talk about the growth in the sales of car companies in February 2022, then the sales of cars of Nissan, MG Motor, Skoda and Tata Motors were booming. Skoda Auto sold five times more in February. Skoda Auto sold only 853 units in February 2021 while the company sold 4,503 units in February 2022.

Apart from this, MG Motor has also grown in the sale of cars in February 2022. The company had sold 4,329 units in February 2021, which increased to 4,503 units in February 2022. At the same time, Tata Motors has also increased sales of 47 percent in February 2022. The company had sold 27,225 units in the passenger vehicle segment in February 2021 while in February 2022 it sold 39,981 units.

Tata Motors has created a new record in the sales of the EV segment, the company’s sales of electric cars have increased by 478 percent. Where in February 2021, Tata Motors sold 492 electric cars. At the same time, in February 2022, the company has sold 2,846 units of electric cars. At the same time, growth has also been seen in Mahindra’s sale in February 2022. The company had sold 15,391 SUVs in the SUV segment in February 2021, which increased to 27,663 units in February 2022.

Also Read: Tata Altroz ​​Automatic Hatchback Car With 5 Star Safety Rating Will Be Launched Soon, Know Features And Specifications

Hyundai Motor India’s February sale has seen a decline of 14 percent. The company sold a total of 53,159 units in February 2022, while the company sold 61,800 units in the month of February last year. At the same time, there has been a decline of 38 percent in Toyota’s sales. Toyota sold only 8,745 units in February 2022 as against 14,075 units sold in the same month last year.