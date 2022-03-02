Auto

In February, people liked MG Motor and Skoda’s car, read here which model sold the most

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
In February, people liked MG Motor and Skoda’s car, read here which model sold the most
Written by admin
In February, people liked MG Motor and Skoda’s car, read here which model sold the most

In February, people liked MG Motor and Skoda’s car, read here which model sold the most

In February, people liked MG Motor and Skoda’s car, read here which model sold the most

Tata Motors has created a new record in the sales of the EV segment, the company’s sales of electric cars have increased by 478 percent. Where in February 2021, Tata Motors sold 492 electric cars. At the same time, in February 2022, the company has sold 2,846 units of electric cars.

Auto companies have released the sales figures for February. In this, foreign carmakers MG Motor, Nissan and Skoda have performed well. At the same time, there has been a decline in the sale of the indigenous car maker Maruti. Along with this, there has been a decline in the sales of Hyundai and Toyota cars in February. On the other hand, talking about Maruti’s sale, in terms of total car sales, Maruti Suzuki had sold 1,44,761 units in February 2021. Whereas in February 2022, Maruti sold a total of 1,33,948 units. On the other hand, there has been an increase of 26.62 percent in the sales of Maruti’s Ciaz sedan car. Maruti has sold 24,021 units of the Ciaz in February 2022.

If we talk about the growth in the sales of car companies in February 2022, then the sales of cars of Nissan, MG Motor, Skoda and Tata Motors were booming. Skoda Auto sold five times more in February. Skoda Auto sold only 853 units in February 2021 while the company sold 4,503 units in February 2022.

Apart from this, MG Motor has also grown in the sale of cars in February 2022. The company had sold 4,329 units in February 2021, which increased to 4,503 units in February 2022. At the same time, Tata Motors has also increased sales of 47 percent in February 2022. The company had sold 27,225 units in the passenger vehicle segment in February 2021 while in February 2022 it sold 39,981 units.

READ Also  Maruti Celerio vs Datsun GO: Who is the stylish hatchback with long mileage at a low price, know here

Tata Motors has created a new record in the sales of the EV segment, the company’s sales of electric cars have increased by 478 percent. Where in February 2021, Tata Motors sold 492 electric cars. At the same time, in February 2022, the company has sold 2,846 units of electric cars. At the same time, growth has also been seen in Mahindra’s sale in February 2022. The company had sold 15,391 SUVs in the SUV segment in February 2021, which increased to 27,663 units in February 2022.

Also Read: Tata Altroz ​​Automatic Hatchback Car With 5 Star Safety Rating Will Be Launched Soon, Know Features And Specifications

Hyundai Motor India’s February sale has seen a decline of 14 percent. The company sold a total of 53,159 units in February 2022, while the company sold 61,800 units in the month of February last year. At the same time, there has been a decline of 38 percent in Toyota’s sales. Toyota sold only 8,745 units in February 2022 as against 14,075 units sold in the same month last year.


#February #people #Motor #Skodas #car #read #model #sold

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  If you are fond of sports bikes, then take home Yamaha FZ 25 for 16 thousand, only this will be monthly EMI

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment