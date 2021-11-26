In ‘Flee,’ Jonas Poher Rasmussen Animates His Friend’s Story



While animating the documentary, narrating the dialogue in actor Amin’s memory, helped to emphasize this focus on one person’s story, while anonymity made it easier for Amin to tell his past. “It’s the shock of life, and it’s not easy for him to talk,” said Rasmussen, who has never worked with animation before “Run”. The fact that Amin is no longer a public figure, “he will not meet people who know the secrets and traumas of his intimacy, it was important for him to feel safe.”

Rasmussen was also attracted to the creative possibilities that animation offers. While he was interviewing, the director noticed a change in Amin’s voice. “When he comes across things that are hard for him to talk about, you may think he is somewhere else. I thought we should see it visually, “he said.

Working with animation director Kenneth Ladechzier and art director Jess Nichols, he developed a fluid, dark impressionist style to express moments of emotional trauma, such as a terrifying scene when Amin’s sisters are locked in a suffocating container on a ship crossing the Baltic. .

Similar to the 2008 film Waltz with Bashir“ Tracing Israeli filmmaker Eri Folman’s efforts to recapture memories of his involvement in the Lebanon war, the animation allowed Rasmussen to recreate a specific past. Like the typical documentary style, instead of relying on the talking heads, Rasmussen can visually bring Amin back to Kabul in his 80s.

That kind of story needs to pay close attention to detail to get it true, Nichols said. Every element in each frame must be accurate for the time and place: the brand of the pot on the stove, the quality of the sunset, even the height of the road curb. Some of that research was done by Rasmussen on a scouting trip, but Nichols and his team spent a lot of time putting together archives and libraries. “It was really difficult to find pre-Taliban footage of Kabul,” she said. “I’ve read a lot of Russian spy books.”

The film’s commitment to emotional truth extends, most effectively, to the intricate inner life of the main character. After telling a false version of his family story, Amin initially lies to Rasmussen, and he is not always in love with his partner, the Danish man, who is eager to get married and buy a house. Rasmussen’s questions prompt Amin to recognize that he needs to tackle his past before committing to his relationship, but his self-awareness and Amin’s sexuality – a fun childhood crush on Jean-Claude Van Damme and the identification of the gay bar. Don’t go as expected – are handled with a light touch.