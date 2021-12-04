In France, a Right-Wing Polemicist Tries Channeling De Gaulle to Win Votes
PARIS – Retro choreography was heavy-handed, with clear intentions: Eric Zemmore in dark tie, eyes away from the camera, reading through sheets of paper into old-style microphones, as Charles de Gaulle famously delivered in London on 18 June 1940, when he called for the liberation of fallen France. Given.
Mr Zemmour is not a great general and France is not on his knees. But Mr Zemmour, a far-right polymist who announced his candidacy for next year’s presidential election this week, saw the power of provocative images. Outrage and scandal have increased his outside candidacy.
His campaign-launching video was a national appeal for reborn French glory. From Joan of Arc to singer Johnny Halliday, Napoleon Bonaparte to Brigitte Bardot, Voltaire to Versailles, Notre Dame to the village church bells, the audience was taken on a tour of Mr. Jemmour’s fictional France.
According to the North African-Jewish journalist, whose family came to France 70 years ago – France existed before the immigrants, the Muslim veil, the demolition and the aristocracy, leading the country to its most recent bizarre defeat.
“His catastrophic vision speaks to deep-rooted French pessimism,” said Pascal Perinau, a social scientist. “We are one of the most pessimistic countries in the world. Combine this with the political class, the introverted nationalism and the rude French tendency to overthrow the table, and you have the Jemmor incident. “
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. But one way or another, it will affect the outcome, divide the far-right share of the vote and open the field. This non-partisan man has shown how far France has turned.
If France had not been right for him, the Zamor incident would not have happened, as would President Donald J. Without Trump, the United States would not be ready for its nationalist message.
Mr. Zemmour clearly builds his own model on Mr. Trump. He became infamous for his regular TV appearances, his anti-immigrant rhetoric, his outspokenness, his indescribable rage, and his proclamation of “Make France Great Again.”
“We are a great nation, great people. Our glorious past tells our future. Our troops conquered Europe and the world! ” Mr Zemmour declared this week, “We deserve our ancestors. We will not allow ourselves to be dominated, we will not be allowed to change, we will not be allowed to win, we will not be allowed to colonize. We will not allow ourselves to change. “
Mr Zemmour, like Tucker Carlson of Fox News, is a staunch supporter of the “The Great Replacement” doctrine, a phrase commonly attributed to the xenophobic French writer, Reynold Camus, who said: “Great change is very simple. You have different people at a distance. ”According to New France, Mr. Zemmour, Muslim immigration can lead to“ degradation and degradation ”.
How did France get to the point where, in the first round of voting, at least 35 percent of the population would vote for Mr Zemmour or the far-right party’s perennial candidate Marine Le Pen?
Some factors are shared with the United States – cultural fractures between cities and spaces, industrialization, ethnic tensions, growing uncertainty in the workplace – but others are unique to France.
The second largest religion in France is Islam. Many of the millions of Muslims in France, estimated at 10 per cent of the population, have been successfully reunited, but their stories have been shrouded in myriad terrorist attacks by radical Islamists.
This has led to fears, such as that it is difficult to reconcile the teachings of Islam with that of the Republic, that education is devoted to the idea that forgetting the differences of belief in shared citizenship.
“Islam is as insecure as immigration,” said Hakim El Carui, a senior fellow at the Muslim Joe Institute Montenegro. “No politician appreciates diversity anymore.”
The rise of Mr Zemmor marks a turning point in the presidential election, which is set to take place four months from now. Because the leader of the National Rally, Ms. Le Pen, who is in her third attempt to become president, and Mr. Zemmour, will divide the vote into far-right-right votes, could pave the way for a center-right candidate. Reached the second round. The percentage of votes required to qualify as one of the two leading candidates in the first round will be lower.
Valerie Pecrese, a moderate conservative who heads the Ile-de-France regional council and is a former budget minister, looks almost certain to be chosen as the center-right Republican candidate this weekend. She describes herself as “one-third Thatcher, two-thirds Merkel” and is emerging as a potential dark horse for the election, with the French left protesting the inconsistency.
For now, President Emmanuel Macron, occupying the vast open middle ground, seems to be the favorite. But it would be less convenient for him to face Ms Pekres in a hurry than the far-right ideology.
Mr Zemmore, unlike Ms Le Pen, has appealed to some center-right people through his scholarship and culture, but his challenge now is twofold: to convince the French that it is not a trick pony and to impress. That he is not a “president.” In other words, he has to solve problems beyond immigration, at least create something like a financial plan; And the kind of crude gesture he made to a protester in Marseille last month may have to be cut from his stockpile.
Yet, so far, like Mr. Trump, Mr. Jemmur has been strengthened by every outburst that has come down the aisle, or at least still stands, and has often led the news throughout the day. The editor of the center-right daily Le Figaro reported this week that it was French author Honore de Balzac who described the scandal as “the pinnacle of success”.
Mr Jemmour called child asylum seekers “thieves, murderers and rapists”. “Most drug dealers are black and Arab,” he said. He suggests that the French government had saved French lives during the Allied war. He equated Jewish children killed in 2012 with their jihadist terrorist assassins because their parents had decided to bury them in Jerusalem outside France.
He argues that “Islam is not compatible with the French Republic” and suggests that mass deportations of immigrants may not be impossible. Despite this, the entire cemetery at Verdun, where about 300,000 people were killed in the battle of World War I, has been given to the Muslims who gave their lives for France.
He would ban all “non-French names” like Muhammad. He will repeal the Pleven Act of 1972, which made it illegal to incite racial hatred, and he was repeatedly charged and sentenced.
Mr. Zemmoor’s 2006 best-selling book, The First Sex, was a bestseller when he was a journalist for the Le Figaro newspaper. It argued that the decline of male “masculinity” and “femininity” in society had led to a decline in France. In his subsequent bestseller, The French Suicide, published in 2014, he spoke of the pre-feminist world when a bus driver could “slide his hands” over a woman’s back without risking a lawsuit.
Married to a lawyer, he is apparently in a relationship with his political adviser, Sarah Nafo, 28. He did not deny that she was pregnant, although he has sued a magazine that published articles about invading privacy. His lawyer. The revelations did not go unnoticed in France.
“Most French people don’t care,” said Mr. Perineau, a social scientist. “They think that to renew French political life, there must be some scandal.”
De Gaulle said in his London speech that “the flame of French resistance should not be extinguished and will not be extinguished.”
It was, of course, the resistance of France, which fell victim to Vichy’s racist, Semitic ideology.
#France #RightWing #Polemicist #Channeling #Gaulle #Win #Votes
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.