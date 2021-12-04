In France, a Right-Wing Polemicist Tries Channeling De Gaulle to Win Votes

PARIS – Retro choreography was heavy-handed, with clear intentions: Eric Zemmore in dark tie, eyes away from the camera, reading through sheets of paper into old-style microphones, as Charles de Gaulle famously delivered in London on 18 June 1940, when he called for the liberation of fallen France. Given.

Mr Zemmour is not a great general and France is not on his knees. But Mr Zemmour, a far-right polymist who announced his candidacy for next year’s presidential election this week, saw the power of provocative images. Outrage and scandal have increased his outside candidacy.

His campaign-launching video was a national appeal for reborn French glory. From Joan of Arc to singer Johnny Halliday, Napoleon Bonaparte to Brigitte Bardot, Voltaire to Versailles, Notre Dame to the village church bells, the audience was taken on a tour of Mr. Jemmour’s fictional France.

According to the North African-Jewish journalist, whose family came to France 70 years ago – France existed before the immigrants, the Muslim veil, the demolition and the aristocracy, leading the country to its most recent bizarre defeat.