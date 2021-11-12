In France, Kamala Harris Asserts Herself as a Diplomatic Asset

PARIS – Vice President Camilla Harris spoke for hours with French President Emmanuel Macron about resolving recent political differences between the two allies over the Australian submarine deal. She was attending a conference on promoting democratic elections in Libya. And it secured the United States’ commitment to join an international declaration that is not binding to protect citizens from cyber attacks.

During a tightly choreographed trip to France this week, Ms. Harris appeared determined to assert herself as a diplomatic asset to a president who believes she knows more about the process – and the vice presidency – than most.

The trip, which saw the approval ratings of US President Biden and Ms. Harris drop, provided an opportunity to cement the global profile of vice presidents who have aspired for higher office.

“I think there’s no question that I’m here as a representative of my country,” Ms Harris said. “And my presence here reflects the priorities of the United States in relation to France.”