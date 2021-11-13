In France, Kamala Harris Searches for Role on Global Stage
PARIS – Vice President Camilla Harris spoke for hours with French President Emmanuel Macron about resolving recent political differences between the two allies over the Australian submarine deal. She was attending a conference on promoting democratic elections in Libya. And it secured the United States’ commitment to join an international declaration that is not binding to protect citizens from cyber attacks.
During a tightly choreographed trip to France this week, Ms. Harris appeared determined to assert herself as a diplomatic asset to a president who believes she knows more about the process – and the vice presidency – than most.
The trip, which saw the approval ratings of US President Biden and Ms. Harris drop, provided an opportunity to cement the global profile of vice presidents who have aspired for higher office.
“I think there’s no question that I’m here as a representative of my country,” Ms Harris said. “And my presence here reflects the priorities of the United States in relation to France.”
But 10 months after her inauguration, Ms. Harris has a mixed track record of delivering on the administration’s global priorities.
Previous trips to Southeast Asia and Central America were important tests for cooperating with allies and confronting enemies globally. Experts say they are still trying to process whether Ms. Harris’ five-day trip to France, which ends on Saturday, helped her establish American priorities abroad.
Celia Bellin, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center in the United States and Europe, said: “I think she’s under the radar.”
The United States announced Wednesday that it has joined a French-led global initiative to protect citizens from cyber attacks and to protect elections from digital threats. Canberra’s abrupt cancellation of a lucrative submarine agreement with the United States and Britain in favor of a new submarine may have helped to quell France’s anger.
Ms. Harris’s Mr. The meeting with Macron came at a particularly challenging time, Ms. Bellin said, adding that France – like the United States – was experiencing an increase in far-right and nationalist rhetoric.
Min. Macron faces a tough re-election campaign next year and a potential challenge from the far-right firebrand, and in response he has moved to the right on issues such as immigration and crime.
Ms Bellin said the irony of the trip and the meeting was that France was “going through a particularly unpredictable moment which is opposed to what it represents.”
But Ms. Harris – who often discusses foreign policy issues with Foreign Secretary Anthony J. Have lunch with Blinken – no clear messages from him on other trips abroad. During her first foreign trip to Guatemala as vice president, she met with the country’s leaders but delivered a strong message on two challenging issues: growing immigration and corruption plaguing the Latin American country.
In public comments, Ms. Harris said the United States would not welcome asylum seekers from Guatemala who enter the country illegally. She spoke in support of the US Alliance for Democracy, but said that maintaining some independence was important for Afghanistan. “We will try to eradicate corruption anywhere,” she said.
Stephen McFarland, a former ambassador to Guatemala during the Obama administration, said, “She struck a good balance between trying to establish productive relations and speaking frankly. However, she went on to say that the message did little to influence the Guatemalan government.”
Just over a month after Ms. Harris’s visit, the anti-corruption prosecutor, Juan Francisco Sandoval, who was interrogating Mr. Giamattei, was abruptly expelled and fled the country.
Ms. Harris’s next trip, to Singapore and Vietnam, was identified as an attempt to expand economic and public health partnerships.
But it happened during the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving its senior aides to face historically parallel questions between that departure and the US immigration of American citizens from Saigon in 1975 during the Vietnam War.
William Chung, a senior fellow at the Yusuf Ishaq Institute in Singapore, said Ms Harris was a “good soldier” for the Biden administration, a “commendable achievement” and an important note of US commitment to the Southeast, as well as the wider Indo-Pacific region.
During her visit, Ms. Harris also took a hard line with China, accusing Beijing of threatening the South China Sea and vowing to challenge its “bullying and excessive maritime claims.” China has condemned Ms. Harris’s remarks and criticized the United States for withdrawing from Afghanistan.
Ms Harris’ time in France kept her largely free from controversy, and no matter how globally controlled she was from past trips, she was allowed to establish a large presence, but she faced significant difficulties at home.
The Biden administration is facing rising inflation, a domestic agenda whose success is still in question, a global epidemic that has not abated, and the detrimental loss of democracy in the race for governor of Virginia, with some in the party questioning whether the White House is taking over. Appropriate signals from American voters.
Recognition ratings are a problem for both President Biden and Ms. Harris: A recent USA Today-Suffolk University poll found that 28 percent of voters approve of the vice president’s work.
Ms Harris’ press secretary and senior adviser, Simon Sanders, told reporters on her way to Paris that the disappointing new poll reflected a “snapshot of time” and that Ms Harris was focusing on other issues, including the social spending agreement.
Asked how Ms Harris’s performance abroad could change her own political destiny, the administration’s allies politely asked.
Former Connecticut Senator Chris J. Dodd, a member of the Biden campaign’s vice president’s search committee and president’s confidante, praised his work and said the vice president’s political future includes being part of a long list. Among the Democratic candidates, Biden’s presidency should be limited to one term.
“I hope the president will run for re-election,” said Mr. Dodd.
