In France, the People COP26 Forgot Seethe Over Rising Energy Prices

Montergis, France – This provincial city is only 75 miles from Paris, but if the capital is about a renewable energy revolution, here’s a discussion of how much people have to spend.

“We want to go very fast,” said Jean-Pierre Doer, a conservative lawmaker who has a lot of angry elements. “People are being pushed to the limit.”

Three years ago, Montargis became the epicenter of the Yellow West social uprising, a furious protest against the increase in gasoline taxes, which lasted for more than a year, sometimes violently, in the broadest sense of loneliness felt by people in remote areas. Which France calls its “perimeter”.

The uprising was rooted in class divisions that angered many working-class people whose livelihoods were threatened by the clean-energy transition, against the elite in the metropolis, especially in Paris, who could afford electric cars and cycled to work, unlike in rural areas.