In France, the People COP26 Forgot Seethe Over Rising Energy Prices
Montergis, France – This provincial city is only 75 miles from Paris, but if the capital is about a renewable energy revolution, here’s a discussion of how much people have to spend.
“We want to go very fast,” said Jean-Pierre Doer, a conservative lawmaker who has a lot of angry elements. “People are being pushed to the limit.”
Three years ago, Montargis became the epicenter of the Yellow West social uprising, a furious protest against the increase in gasoline taxes, which lasted for more than a year, sometimes violently, in the broadest sense of loneliness felt by people in remote areas. Which France calls its “perimeter”.
The uprising was rooted in class divisions that angered many working-class people whose livelihoods were threatened by the clean-energy transition, against the elite in the metropolis, especially in Paris, who could afford electric cars and cycled to work, unlike in rural areas.
Now Mr Dorr and others are watching the ongoing global climate debate in Glasgow, where experts and officials warn that immediate action is needed in the wake of the environmental catastrophe, with France’s nearly severed economic and political ties three years ago remaining just below the surface.
There are a lot of people in the “perimeter” who understand the need to move towards clean energy and they are already trying to do their job. But if the theme of COP26, the Glasgow Summit, is known, then the immediate concern here is how time is running out to save the planet, how money is running out before the end of the month.
Domestic gas prices have risen by 12.6 per cent in the last month alone, partly due to coronavirus-related shortages. People who have not been encouraged to buy fuel-efficient diesel cars long ago find electric cars imaginatively expensive. A wind turbine that lowers the value of the property is not what a retired couple wants on the road.
“If Parisians love wind turbines so much, why not tear down the Bois de Vincennes and make them attractive?” Pointing to the sprawling park east of Paris, Magali asked Connaught, who lives near Montergis.
As President Emmanuel Macron faces elections in April, the transition to clean energy has become a sensitive issue. He has portrayed himself as a green warrior, and although he is a pragmatist, he knows that returning to the barricades of Yellow West would be disastrous for his election prospects.
Every morning, in her field a few miles from the city, Ms. Connaught looks through her door at the recently built 390-foot mast to measure wind levels for the proposed turbine. “Nobody consulted us on this.”
When she spoke on a foggy, damp morning, all she could hear was the sound of geese and the crows of chickens. Claude Maddock-Clay, mayor of the nearby town of Grisells, said yes. “We are not considered,” he said. “The president is welcoming Macron Greens.”
In fact, as the election draws to a close, Mr. Macron loves everyone and is desperate for the Yellow West not to return.
The government has frozen domestic gas prices. The ऊर्जा 115 “energy check” will be sent next month to the nearly six million people most in need. About 38 million people earning less than $ 2,310 a month will also be sent “inflation compensation” for the same amount. Gasoline inflation is the main driver of this measure.
Sophie Tessier, who organized the Yellow West protest in Paris in 2019, said that despite what she called “a serious social crisis and huge outrage,” the strong response from the police made it “very difficult to resume the movement.” She went on to say that inequality in France was so extreme that it “prevents us from having an environmental transition.”
The president emphasizes the realism of his energy proposals. These combine the development of new small-scale nuclear reactors with the embrace of wind energy and other renewables.
To its left, the green movement wants nuclear energy, which accounts for 67.1 percent of France’s electricity needs.
Mr. To Macron’s right, Marine Le Pen favors destroying more than 9,000 wind turbines in the country, accounting for 7.9 percent of France’s electricity production.
In the middle, millions of French people, trapped between their worries about the planet and their immediate needs, struggle to adapt.
Christine Gobett drives her small diesel car about 90 miles daily from the Montergis area to her job at the Amazon Warehouse outside Orleans, where she prepares packages and earns about $ 1,600 a month.
Sitting on a wheel outside a garage, her diesel engine had recently been replaced for about $ 3,000, she joked about the idea of switching to an electric car.
“For people like me, it’s not a question of electricity,” she said. “Everything is growing, there is talk of more expensive baguettes! We were pushed on diesel, said to be less polluting. Now we are told the opposite. ”
At the beginning of the Yellow West movement, she joined the protests in Montargis. Financial pressures alone did not shock her. “We are not listened to, it is up to the elite to decide and we have to bear the consequences,” he said.
She left it after the agitation turned violent. At a traffic circle on the edge of Montergis, known as the “Peanut Roundabout” for its size, traffic was blocked for two months and stores ran out of stock.
Today she feels that it has changed a little. In Paris, she said, “they have everything.” “There are no more cars in the city and no time for the people of the province to work there,” said Anne Hidalgo, a socialist candidate for mayor and president of Paris.
For working class people like Ms. Gobet, mentioned in Le Monde’s recent 100-episode series, “Fragments of France,” they called on Glasgow to stop using fossil fuels, and nuclear power plants seem too far away. Daily life
At 58, she represents the generation gap. The youth of the world, led by Greta Thunberg, are on one side, convinced that no priority can be more urgent than saving the planet. On the other side are elderly people who, as Mr. Doer put it, “do not want the last 20 years of their lives to be ruined by environmental measures that increase energy prices and reduce home prices.”
The surroundings of Montargis have attracted many retirees who want to live close to Paris without paying the price of Paris, as well as many immigrants living on the outskirts of the city.
Gilles Fauvin, a taxi driver with a diesel Peugeot, was in Ms. Gobett’s garage. He said most of his business comes from transporting customers with medical needs to hospitals in Orleans and Paris. Plans to ban diesel vehicles from the capital by 2024 and pressure to move to more expensive electric cars could ruin it. “Diesel works for me,” he said.
But of course, diesel cars produce a lot of pollutants. The question for Joan Fowin, the garage owner and cousin of the taxi driver, is whether electric cars are really good.
“You have to mine metals for batteries in China or Chile, you have to transport them with all that carbon cost, you have to recycle the batteries,” he said.
In front of it was a classic green 1977 Citroen 2CV, being reconditioned and a diesel Citroen DS4 being repaired. “This business runs on diesel,” he said. “Energy conversions are mocked here. These are rich people who go for electric cars, people who don’t understand what’s going on here and there.”
The opposition to about 75 new turbines planned for the region has nothing to do with raising environmental concerns, said housewife Maggie Pasquet, who heads a local organization against wind energy called Aire 45.
She recycles. She takes care of the journey. She makes compost. She wears two sweaters rather than increasing the heat. She finds the environmental idealism of the youth inspiring. But the world, she believes, has put the cart in front of the horse.
“Why destroy the landscape that attracts people to this area when the real energy question is overuse?” She asked. “Locals are not being consulted and even the mayor is unable to stop this ugly turbine.”
A friend, Philip Jacob, a professor of management and marketing who was involved in the anti-turbine movement, said the Yellow West movement was caused by rising petrol prices, declining purchasing power, declining public services and widespread dissatisfaction with top-down decisions. .
“This is still true today and the situation is very dangerous,” he said. “People are investing their lives here, and no one is listening when they say that planned turbines and biogas plants mean the region will collapse.”
