In Game 3, Antetokounmpo Didn’t Do All of the Work

MILWAUKEE – With around 3:44 left in the first half, the Milwaukee Bucks led the Phoenix Suns by 8 points in Game 3 of the NBA Finals after a basket from Giannis Antetokounmpo. It was a crucial opportunity to build up momentum before half-time, and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer pulled Antetokounmpo out of the game to try and buy his superstar some rest.

In the first two games of the final, Antetokounmpo’s minutes of rest had been a disaster. In Sunday’s Game 3, the Suns looked set for a repeat. Immediately after Antetokounmpo’s exit, Cameron Payne, a reserve goaltender for the Suns, hit a lay-up and-1 to reduce Milwaukee’s lead to 5.

But the Bucks have taken over. PJ Tucker hit a 3, and after a quick and elegant break from reserve forward Bobby Portis, the Bucks finally pushed the lead to 10. Antetokounmpo returned to the game with 1:32 to play in the first half. time. , with the Bucks in better shape than when he left, the first time all of the playoffs have happened.

The Suns would make the game close again, but that stretch was a microcosm of how the Bucks recovered in the series, narrowing the Finals gap to two games to one. In Games 1 and 2, Milwaukee was under-27 in the rare moments Antetokounmpo was not on the ground. On Sunday, Milwaukee played Phoenix even in those same minutes.