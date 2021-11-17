In Gaza, a Contentious Palestinian Professor Calmly Teaches Israeli Poetry

GAZA CITY – In the forty-fifth minute of the first morning seminar, a Palestinian professor at the Islamic University in Gaza City asked his 70 literary graduates a question: Who wrote the unsigned poems he spent reading in class?

The identity of the poet, or at least the background, was clear to the students, to all the women.

The text was about the city of Jerusalem, which young Palestinians had long since fallen in love with because they could not leave Gaza for most of their lives, but never visited. And the poem was written from the point of view of a curious spectator, who had the same love as him but could not enter the city.

Its English translation begins:

On the roof of the old city The laundry hangs in the late afternoon sun The white sheet of the woman who is my enemy, The towel of the man who is my enemy

Sondos Alfiomi raised his hand. The poem was of a Palestinian, staring at an Israeli laundry from a distance, believed to be Ms. Alfayomi, 19. “It shows a man who can’t access his property,” she said. “A man working in a occupied territory.”