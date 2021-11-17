In Gaza, a Contentious Palestinian Professor Calmly Teaches Israeli Poetry
GAZA CITY – In the forty-fifth minute of the first morning seminar, a Palestinian professor at the Islamic University in Gaza City asked his 70 literary graduates a question: Who wrote the unsigned poems he spent reading in class?
The identity of the poet, or at least the background, was clear to the students, to all the women.
The text was about the city of Jerusalem, which young Palestinians had long since fallen in love with because they could not leave Gaza for most of their lives, but never visited. And the poem was written from the point of view of a curious spectator, who had the same love as him but could not enter the city.
Its English translation begins:
On the roof of the old city
The laundry hangs in the late afternoon sun
The white sheet of the woman who is my enemy,
The towel of the man who is my enemy
Sondos Alfiomi raised his hand. The poem was of a Palestinian, staring at an Israeli laundry from a distance, believed to be Ms. Alfayomi, 19. “It shows a man who can’t access his property,” she said. “A man working in a occupied territory.”
The class nodded in agreement. Another student said that only a Palestinian could write so passionately about Jerusalem.
But the professor, Refat Alarir, was shocked. “The poet of this really beautiful part is not really Palestinian,” he said.
This means that the murmur started at dawn in the classroom. Someone sighed and Ms. Alfiomi suppressed a shocking smile.
“He is an Israeli poet,” Mr Aleir added.
It was a moment that gave importance to two conflicting stories: the ones that the students themselves assimilated, many of which were killed or wounded by Israeli missiles and whose communication with Israel is usually limited to air strikes; And many Israelis, who often see the Palestinian education system as just an engine of provocation.
Here is a tribute to the best Israeli poet, a Palestinian professor at a university co-founded by a former Hamas leader who runs the Gaza government, does not know Israel, and is responsible for dozens of suicides. Attacks on Israelis. Experts say the study of Israeli poetry in Palestinian colleges is rare, though not heard.
What Mr. Alerar praised about the poem “Jerusalem,” he told his students, was that the divisions between Israelis and Palestinians were blurred, and that “Jerusalem could be a place where we all come together, regardless of religion or creed.”
“When I read this,” he continued, “I really thought, ‘Oh my God, it’s beautiful. I have never seen anything like it. I never thought I would read it. ‘ And then I realized: No, there are a lot of other Israelis, Jews, who are totally and utterly against business.
Mr. Aller, 42, is not a clear champion of Hebrew poetry.
The Israeli and Egyptian blockades of Gaza have halted his academic career, at times preventing him from studying abroad. He has relatives in Hamas and his brother was killed in the 2014 war with Israel. He has co-edited two books of essays and short stories about life struggles in Gaza.
And on social media, he frequently writes fierce barrages describing Israel as a source of evil, a post that led to the suspension of his Twitter account. In one Post He wrote: “There is no form, action or medium of Palestinian resistance that is terrorist. All are Israeli soldiers. The whole of Palestine is occupied. “
But in the lecture theater, Mr. Aller’s educational approach is mild. As part of an international literature course for undergraduates, he teaches the work of not only Mr. Amichai but also another eminent Israeli poet, Tuva Rubener. He introduces students to “The Merchant of Venice” and “Oliver Twist” and encourages his classes to empathize with the Jewish characters in the text, Shylock and Fagin.
While Shylock and Fagin, Two complex characters who have been the subject of controversy for centuries, but are widely regarded as Semitic cartoons. While it may seem like a strange alternative to teaching Palestinians empathy, Mr. Aller encourages his students to show empathy as victims of a bigoted society.
Perhaps the lightest moment of Mr. Aller’s teaching career, he wrote in a 2015 essay, “When I asked my students which characters they knew best: Othello, with his Arabic origins, or Shylock the Jew. Many students felt that they were closer to Shylock and more sympathetic to him than Othello. “
Mr. Amichai’s poetry was interpreted by his students as a depiction of Palestinians cut off from Jerusalem by a wall built in the 2000s. But the revelation of the poet’s identity is reminiscent of how Jordan prevented Zion from taking control of the old city of Jerusalem between 1948 and 1967.
In the old city sky
Kite
At the other end of the string,
An original
I can’t see
Because of the wall.
“As Palestinians, do we as Jews have a problem with Jews?” Mr. Aller asked his class. “No, it’s a kind of political struggle.”
Mr Amichai died in 2000. His widow, Chana Sokolov, and son, David, later said he was married to Mr. While disagreeing with the content of Aller’s social media posts, he was inspired by their use and the meaning of the poem.
David Amichai, a researcher on Semitism at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, said: “It’s very inspiring that he tries to teach Israeli society using this poem,” Mr Amichai added.
Mr. For some of Aller’s students, the poet’s Israeli identity came as a minor epiphany.
“It simply came to our notice then. “It’s like we share things. We are in a relationship. “
But then she stopped herself. The extent to which she felt sympathy for the nation whose warplanes bombed Gaza for 11 days in a row earlier this year was limited.
For the Israelis, Hamas was the catalyst for war in May: the war erupted after Hamas fired several rockets at Jerusalem, targeting thousands more Israeli missiles at several Israeli cities.
But for Palestinians like Ms. Alfayoumi, Hamas was responding to Israeli actions in Jerusalem, including raids on the Aqsa Mosque. And the final death toll was asymmetrical, with almost all of the more than 260 deaths in the Gaza conflict suffering.
“After all, the gap between our experiences is huge when you compare their losses to ours and their luxury lives to ours,” Ms. Alfayomi said. “We can relate and share things – but at the end of the day they have to admit what they did.”
Another student said that even after Mr. Aller revealed who he was, she could not believe that an Israeli had written the poem.
“I still insist that this is a Palestinian,” said Aya al-Mufti, 19, using the phrase “old city,” which she believed would be used by only one Arab.
Mr Alarer said it was her right: the meaning of any text was open to its readers’ explanation. But he still blew the whistle and hinted that she had not mastered the main point of the class.
“If you want to capture poetry,” he said with a flash of sarcasm, “it’s good for you.”
Iyad Abuhevila contributed to the report.
