In Guatemala, Harris Tells Undocumented to Stay Away From U.S. Border

GUATEMALA CITY — Throughout her first overseas journey as vice chairman, Kamala Harris mentioned america would bolster investigations into corruption and human trafficking in Guatemala, whereas additionally delivering a transparent, blunt message to undocumented migrants hoping to attain america: “Don’t come.”

Ms. Harris issued the warning throughout a visit that was an early but pivotal take a look at for a vice chairman presently tasked with the complicated problem of breaking a cycle of migration from Central America by investing in a area tormented by corruption, violence and poverty.

Whereas President Biden campaigned on unwinding a number of the Trump administration’s border restrictions, permitting migrants to apply for asylum on the U.S. border, Ms. Harris amplified the White Home’s present stance that the majority of those that crossed the border can be turned away and would as an alternative want to discover authorized pathways or safety nearer to their dwelling nations.