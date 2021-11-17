In Gurugram, Hindus gave space in their shop for Namaz, after Namaz in Ahmedabad, VHP people reached to purify the park

After Haryana, now protests have started in Gujarat on offering Namaz in the open. Amidst the ongoing protests in Gurugram, a Hindu community man has given the place of his shop to offer Namaz. On the other hand, in Ahmedabad, VHP members reached after the prayers to purify the park.

Amid protests by some Gurgaon residents and right-wing groups against open namaz, a man Akshay Yadav gave his empty shop to the Muslim community for namaz. According to the person, at least 15 people had offered Namaz here last Friday.

Akshay Yadav said that he was reading in the newspapers that Friday prayers were being disrupted. After which he spoke to one of his tenant Taufeeq Ahmed on this issue. He said- “I told him that there is an empty shop near my house, which can be used for Namaz. In this area, a large number of people from the Muslim community work in auto markets and nearby service stations. I just hope for peace and harmony among the communities. The Constitution says that every citizen has the right to pray and no one can object to it”.

On November 12 last, the rightwing organization had camped at the place of prayer in Sector 12A, saying that they would build a volleyball court there. While in Sarhaul, more than 80 protesters occupied a park and disrupted the Namaz.

The site of Sector 12A of Gurugram was among the 37 places where the administration had given permission to offer Namaz, but for the last few days, some Hindu organizations were protesting against this site in the open, opposing Namaz. . After a lot of controversies, the administration finally withdrew the permission to offer Namaz from this site.

On the other hand, in Ahmedabad, VHP workers reached to purify the park where some people had offered prayers. According to the information, on November 16, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad performed a “purification ritual” in a garden located in Vastrapur area of ​​Ahmedabad. In the viral video of this incident, some people are seen sprinkling flowers and Gangajal while raising slogans.