In Hard Times, Afghan Farmers Are Turning to Opium for Security
ARGHANDAB, Afghanistan – Abdul Hamid’s pomegranate trees were wounded by bullets and shrapnel. The river was low and the land was dry. His district in southern Afghanistan is no longer benefiting from this fruit, which has become famous for anything other than war.
So this month, Mr. Hamid’s farm hands began destroying his 800 pomegranate trees in the Arghandab district of Kandahar. He saw the centuries-old orchard, cultivated by his family for generations, transformed into a graveyard of curved trunks, discarded fruit and churned soil.
“No water, no good crops,” said Mr. Hameed, 80, a static piece of chain drowning out his vague understanding. Lack of rainfall and dwindling water from wells made it almost impossible to irrigate the trees all year round, so part of this year’s harvest was burned due to dehydration. The Taliban’s military campaign has not benefited in the past year.
The decision to destroy their entire orchard is being taken by Mr. Hamid and several other Afghan farmers in the district to reap the rewards after a devastating harvest. A crippling famine, economic hardship, and the unexpected closure of borders at the end of the war have put them at risk for the safety of the region’s most reliable economic engine: the growing opium poppy.
The vast amount of opium production in Afghanistan means less than one orchard-poppy farm, the world’s largest opium producer, accounting for more than 80 percent of the world’s supply, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
But what is happening in Arghandab and elsewhere in Afghanistan, in the midst of a severe economic downturn that has led to a nationwide cash crunch, could have an impact on drug production and trafficking in Afghanistan. Many fear that this season is a prelude to more planting in the future.
“Next year you will see a poppy crop,” said Mohammed Omar, 54, another pomegranate farmer, leaning back and forth as he walked through his orchard. His field hands pulled the last remaining fruit of the season from the thorny branches above. “Nothing else.”
Pomegranate is undoubtedly the pride of southern Afghanistan and has been a valuable export for a long time. The families of farmers who have worked on orchards for most of the memorable time mark their distances so that buyers and exporters know where they came from.
The red fruit is traditionally exported to Pakistan, India and sometimes to the Gulf countries, but trade has been extremely difficult since the Taliban seized power and recent border restrictions and airport closures. Pakistan’s borders are sometimes closed and sometimes open, a fitting pattern that opposes Afghan pomegranate growers and buyers as they try to harvest, sell and export them on time.
In October last year, the Taliban invaded the center of the district in the middle of the harvest, which included the government and Taliban front lines along the river. Insurgents’ home-made explosives dumped rubbish in orchards, killing farmers who had come in to take care of their crops. The quarrel blocked important roads and prevented fruit from being brought to market.
The pomegranates died on their branches as they waited in the fields for air strikes and mortar and machine gun fire to stop.
Fighting ended when Kandahar fell to the Taliban in August, with abandoned police outposts in the district, Taliban foxes dropping them into gardens and burning trees in adjacent fields and dusty roads as evidence of violence.
Afghanistan under the Taliban regime
With the withdrawal of US troops on August 30, Afghanistan regained control of the Taliban. There is an atmosphere of concern for the future across the country.
Safiullah, 21, a Taliban fighter from the neighboring district, who has been tasked with patrolling Arghandab as a newly anointed police officer, explained that he had peeked alone through several pomegranate orchards over the past year to fire on government troops.
“The whole orchard was destroyed by air strikes and mortars,” he said, glancing at a severed branch, which had been pierced by a bullet. “I’m sorry to see the beauty of this garden ruined.”
For almost 80 years, Levanai Agha has harvested pomegranates all his life. It continued as a rebel in the Soviet war in the 1980s, surviving the civil war in the 1990s and the rise of the Taliban, and the failed US invasion that began in 2001. But it just broke him last year. , He said.
In 2019, Mr. Aga earned approximately, 9,300. In 2020: About 20 620, he was able to maintain a happy demeanor despite a violent Taliban attack crushing his garden. This year, Mr. Aga surveyed only two mounds of pomegranates, staring at the ground. He said it was his entire harvest and that poppy stalks were likely to fall in one part of the orchard next year.
“It simply came to our notice then. Six members of his family were killed in the fighting that lasted for months after the last harvest. “Eat pomegranate and leave everything behind, it’s not fair to talk about it.”
For many years, opium has made less profit than pomegranate per hectare, but what it offers is financial security. Opium can last longer and requires much less irrigation than pomegranate. And the sale and distribution of illicit goods often depends on the country’s smuggling network, so closed borders are no longer an issue.
Illegal economics expert Dr. David Mansfield said, “Farmers are rational artists. “They may see an increased risk of continuing to grow pomegranates.”
It was as if Mr. Aga and Arghandab had been defeated after decades of oppression. Now the wells need to be deepened. Orchards and fields had to be cleared of improvised explosive devices. Some farmers sent herds of sheep to detonate bombs or hired locals. Burnt trees were cut down and replanted and shell craters filled with dirt.
Understand Taliban control in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 following the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, such as flogging, mutilation, and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more about their original story and their record as rulers.
Hamidullah, 35, a pomegranate buyer who goes by the same name, has been buying fruit from Arghandab orchards for the past decade and sending it to markets in and out of the city. He quietly observed that “if the situation continues like this, it is feared that there will be no more trees in the next few years.”
The second time, the decision to change part of his pomegranate orchard was probably unimaginable. But in recent years, Mr. Omar has lost thousands of dollars, such as fuel for his irrigation pump and farm pay, without paying back that investment.
Enter Taliban and Poppy. Rebel-rulers have a complex relationship with the crop. During their first term, the Taliban made several half-hearted attempts to ban opium poppy in the late 1990s and 2000, before banning poppy cultivation altogether for religious reasons. But after the US defeated them, the Taliban entered the industry. Profits to fund their rebellion against the world’s most powerful military.
Residents in Arghandab district say the Taliban have given farmers a pass to harvest crops in the past few seasons. Some seasons of poppy growth may yield less than expected, explained Mr. Hamid, a farmer who destroyed his orchard. But if recaptured by the country’s Taliban rulers, it would be cash because of a shortage of supplies. Or at least he and other poppy farmers depend on it.
Although the Taliban has expressed a desire to ban the production of narcotics since the group seized power in August, Taliban spokesman Jabihullah Mujahid said in an interview on Tuesday that there were no plans to stop or destroy poppy cultivation.
“Our people are going through an economic crisis and it is not a good idea to deprive people of their only source of income,” Mujahid said, but the Taliban are encouraging farmers to “find alternatives”.
Despite billions of dollars being spent by the United States and others on counter-narcotics efforts, poppy growth in Afghanistan has steadily increased over the past few years. The total area under poppy cultivation in Afghanistan will increase by approximately 224,000 hectares in 2020 – about 900 square miles – by 37% compared to 2019, according to a United Nations report.
“It’s a shame we know, but we have to. What else can we do? “Mr Omar said of the poppy crop, from where Mr Aga was standing a few yards away throwing sour pomegranates.” Everyone is cutting down trees. “
Yakub Akbari And Jim Huylebroek Contributed to the report from Arghandab. Sami co-contributed to the report from Los Angeles, CA.
