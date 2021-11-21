In Hard Times, Afghan Farmers Are Turning to Opium for Security

ARGHANDAB, Afghanistan – Abdul Hamid’s pomegranate trees were wounded by bullets and shrapnel. The river was low and the land was dry. His district in southern Afghanistan is no longer benefiting from this fruit, which has become famous for anything other than war.

So this month, Mr. Hamid’s farm hands began destroying his 800 pomegranate trees in the Arghandab district of Kandahar. He saw the centuries-old orchard, cultivated by his family for generations, transformed into a graveyard of curved trunks, discarded fruit and churned soil.

“No water, no good crops,” said Mr. Hameed, 80, a static piece of chain drowning out his vague understanding. Lack of rainfall and dwindling water from wells made it almost impossible to irrigate the trees all year round, so part of this year’s harvest was burned due to dehydration. The Taliban’s military campaign has not benefited in the past year.