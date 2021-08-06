In ‘Hit & Run,’ the ‘Fauda’ Creators Move the Action to New York

One afternoon in 2015, shortly after the start of their gripping terrorist drama “Fauda” in Israel, Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz met for lunch in Tel Aviv.

They were discussing a recent hit-and-run accident on the news. Then they started to joke: what if the accident was not an accident, but part of a deeper plot? What if family secrets, and even international intrigues, had been at stake?

By the time they asked for the check, the idea for “Hit & Run”, a new Netflix thriller premiering on Friday, was born. But they did not know that this second show would be the successor of a phenomenon.

“Fauda,” which plunged into the gritty and morally murky world of an elite military unit, was picked up by Netflix in 2016 and became a real international hit. In Israel, he was revolutionary to offer a more nuanced description of the Palestinians targeted by his team of undercover agents, led by Raz’s character, Doron Kavillio. (Although some Palestinian writers have criticized these performances and the series in general.)