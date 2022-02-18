In honor of Black History Month: Dr. Alexander Thomas Augusta, first Black surgeon in Civil War



Dr. Alexander Thomas Augusta faced many challenges during his time as the first black surgeon to be commissioned in the Union Army during the Civil War. He was eventually recognized for his merits and was the first black officer-rank soldier to be buried in Arlington Cemetery.

Despite being named a senior surgeon at Camp Stanton, Maryland in February 1864, during the Civil War, Augusta still faced racism from medical colleagues who worked to help soldiers during the war, according to Dr. Heather Butts, a Harvard alumni who has done research on public health. He is the director of Butts Long Island University, Brookville, New York’s Honors College, and wrote the book “African American Medicine in Washington, DC: Healing the Capital During the Civil War.”

“Some white surgeons who reported to Augusta wrote letters to President Lincoln expressing their dissatisfaction with reporting to Augusta. They ‘respectfully but sincerely’ requested that this ‘unexpected, unusual and most unpleasant relationship where we are kept’ come to an end.” Their letter further states:

“But what we consider … what we consider cannot be voluntarily compromised … proper self-respect, or we do not think that the interests of the country or caste can claim it from us.” Dr. Augusta was transferred out of Camp Stanton, “Dr. Butts wrote in a statement to Gadget Clock.

According to a report published in the National Medical Association, Dr. Augusta was born a free man in Norfolk, Va. In 1825. He learned to read secretly and moved to Baltimore, Md., Where he studied medicine with tutors, as it was said in the article, teaching people of color against the law.

The article describes how Augusta worked with Dr. William Gibson of the University of Pennsylvania but was denied admission to the university’s medical school. He eventually moved to Canada, where he received a bachelor’s degree in medicine with full honors from Trinity Medical College, University of Toronto in 1856.

Augusta returned to the States and wrote a letter to President Abraham Lincoln requesting that he be appointed a surgeon for one of the black regiments formed by the Union Army. According to the article, in 1863 he received a commission of surgeons in the Union Army.

Butts describes how The eminent surgeon confronted bigotry and won. “Through it all, he has faced adversity in a way that has allowed him to return to his patients and society,” Dr. Butts told Gadget Clock.

While traveling to testify in the Court-Martial on February 1, 1864, Augusta was delayed due to a racial allegation in a trolley car accident. According to Butts, Augusta tried to get into the trolley but was told she had to get in the front of the car because it was against the rules for people of color to get inside. The surgeon was kicked out of the trolley when he refused to get out of the car and had to walk to court, where he was late for the hearing.

The incident drew the attention of Massachusetts Senator Charles Sumner, who helped pass a resolution before Congress that led to the dismantling of trolley cars in Washington, D.C., in the 1860s.

Dr. Augusta not only helped heal soldiers on the front lines during the Civil War, but also helped pave the way for black Americans to pursue medical careers. In 1868, Augusta was the first African American to be appointed to the faculty of Howard University and the first of any medical college in the United States.

“I hope that there will be more stories and books and articles about Dr. Augusta and other brave African American surgeons who worked during the war and that their stories and their legacy will get the attention they deserve.” Butts told Gadget Clock.