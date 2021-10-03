In increase of military flights, China tests and warns Taiwan

A record-breaking number of Chinese military planes checked airspace near Taiwan over the weekend, prompting Taiwanese fighter jets to scramble and adding muscle to Beijing’s warnings that it would eventually use force to capture the island. can use.

The sorties by about 80 People’s Liberation Army planes on Friday and Saturday, as China celebrated its National Day holiday, followed a pattern of Beijing testing and shot down Taiwan by flying over the sea in the island’s southwest Gave. The most recent flights stood out due to the number and types of aircraft involved, including bomber and anti-submarine aircraft on infiltration at night.

Several analysts said the flights did not suggest an imminent threat of war on Taiwan, but they reflected Beijing’s increasingly unflattering signal that it wanted to absorb the self-ruled island and refused the military means to do so. will not.

“On October 1, China’s National Day, it sends a message about Beijing’s determination to lay claim to Taiwan if necessary,” said Adam Nye, an Australian analyst of Chinese military policy based in Germany. “The aim is to assert Beijing’s power and show military might.”