In increase of military flights, China tests and warns Taiwan

A record-breaking number of Chinese military planes checked airspace near Taiwan over the weekend, prompting Taiwanese fighter jets to scramble and adding muscle to Beijing’s warnings that it would eventually use force to capture the island. can use.
The sorties by about 80 People’s Liberation Army planes on Friday and Saturday, as China celebrated its National Day holiday, followed a pattern of Beijing testing and shot down Taiwan by flying over the sea in the island’s southwest Gave. The most recent flights stood out due to the number and types of aircraft involved, including bomber and anti-submarine aircraft on infiltration at night.
Several analysts said the flights did not suggest an imminent threat of war on Taiwan, but they reflected Beijing’s increasingly unflattering signal that it wanted to absorb the self-ruled island and refused the military means to do so. will not.
“On October 1, China’s National Day, it sends a message about Beijing’s determination to lay claim to Taiwan if necessary,” said Adam Nye, an Australian analyst of Chinese military policy based in Germany. “The aim is to assert Beijing’s power and show military might.”
Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said the spike in flights began on Friday, when 38 Chinese military planes took off in the island’s “Air Defense Identification Zone” or ADIZ.
According to the Taiwanese ministry, the first group of aircraft consisted of two H-6 bombers and 22 fighter jets. That night, a further two H-6 bombers, along with 10 J-16 fighters, flew into the airfield, turning left from the southern end of Taiwan and heading northeast parallel to the east coast of the island, before turning back. Grown up.
On Saturday, 39 Chinese military aircraft – including fighter jets, two anti-submarine aircraft and one pre-warning and control aircraft – again entered Taiwanese territory, breaking daily records.
Taiwan’s air detection area dates back to the 1950s, with the creation of an airspace where the island’s authorities authorize entering planes to identify themselves and their purpose. This is an area much larger than Taiwan’s sovereign airspace, which reaches 12 nautical miles from its coast. Chinese flights did not enter that sovereign airspace.
“It’s very worrying,” said Chieh Chung, a security analyst at the National Policy Foundation in Taipei, Taiwan. “It puts a lot of pressure on our military, and the more they get into our airspace, the greater the risk of some sort of accident.”
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry began regularly releasing records of Chinese military flights into space in September last year. Chinese military aircraft now enter the region almost every day, and the latest waves have barely shook most people in Taiwan. However, island officials seemed more concerned.
“Threats? Of course,” Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, said on twitter After the spike in infiltration started on Friday. Responding to questions about Chinese flights, Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Sunday that it was “maintaining a high level of vigilance and responding appropriately to ensure national security.”
“Taiwan is facing an enormous military threat,” Mr. Wu said in a speech to the Hoover Institution last week, before jumping on Chinese flights. “They want to cut down on our ADIZ as much as possible, and make it their place of operation.”
Taiwan’s military responded to the latest Chinese flights by sending its fighter jets into the air for surveillance, but the planes did not face off. Experts said Taiwan’s pilots and aircraft are under pressure to respond to China’s regular incursions and could affect the island’s overall alertness.
“I think it’s clear that Taiwan is having some success wearing off with this operational pace,” Jack Cooper, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who studies Chinese and regional military issues, said in an interview. “It’s hard for pilots, it uses gas, which is expensive, and these air frames — the more you use them, the more quickly they age.”
The Chinese government said nothing about the flights, while official Chinese news outlets cited reports from Taiwan that they had set a record.
According to records compiled by Gerald C. Brown, a defense analyst in Washington, China’s flights over the territory of Taiwan typically feature slow-moving reconnaissance and anti-submarine aircraft as well as fighter jets. But this year, Mr Brown’s data indicates, the Chinese Air Force has sent bombers more often – an intimidating move, as they are more likely to carry out an actual attack.
The largely night flights also suggested that Chinese pilots honed their J-16 fighters’ ability to fly in the dark, said Su Tzu-yun, a senior analyst at the Taipei-based Institute for National Defense and Security Research. did. Supported by the Government of Taiwan.
“They are trying to show potential in every season,” said Mr. Su. “They want to show they can fight by day and try to attack at night.”
According to the Pentagon’s 2020 report on the People’s Liberation Army, as of the end of 2019, China had about 1,500 fighter jets and 450 bombers and attack aircraft. Taiwan had 400 fighters and no bombers.
Taiwan’s security increasingly depends on the United States, which provides most of its weapons. Under the 1979 law, the United States can intervene in an attempted military takeover of Taiwan, but it is not obligated to do so.
Sometimes, China flights over Taiwan airspace appear to be a warning in response to specific incidents. Last year, Beijing sent 37 warplanes toward Taiwan over a two-day period, including a visit to the island by a US official and a memorial service for former President Lee Teng-hui, who completed Taiwan’s transition to democracy. and was despised by Beijing. To emphasize the self-determination of the island.
Aside from the Chinese National Day, it was difficult to pinpoint a specific reason for the latest spike in flights.
The latest incursions occurred during a traditionally sensitive period, as Taiwan prepares to mark its own national holiday on October 10. And they come as countries in the West are expressing growing support for Taiwan to join its recent application. A major regional free trade agreement. On Monday, a delegation from the French Senate is scheduled to begin a visit to Taiwan.
Beijing, which opposes anything granting Taiwan sovereign nation status, has expressed its opposition to both the application and the visit.
“The Chinese government is trying to draw a red line for the international community, which is warning them not to support Taiwan,” said Wang Ting-yu, legislator from Taiwan’s governing Democratic Progressive Party.
“As for Taiwan, we are well prepared for this kind of harassment,” Mr. Wang said. “Our people, we don’t like it, but we don’t even care about it.”
Vivian Wang and Amy Chang Chien contributed reporting.
