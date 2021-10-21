In India, only 21 percent of the population received both doses of corona vaccine, behind many countries apart from America, China

Amidst the Corona epidemic, the number of Kovid-19 vaccines in the country crossed 100 crores on 21 October. Congratulating the people of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this is the victory of India’s science and people’s cooperation. Let us tell you that there are only 21 percent people in India who have received both doses of the corona vaccine.

According to data from Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, there are 51.2 percent of people in India who have been given the first dose of the corona vaccine. At the same time, the number of people taking both doses is 21 percent. On the other hand, if we talk about other countries in this case, 66.1 percent of the people in the US took a single dose and 57.1 percent of the people took both the doses.

In the UK, 71.1 per cent people have taken a single dose of the corona vaccine and 68% have taken both doses. In China, 82.5% have taken single and 74.8% people have taken double doses. Apart from this, 34.2 percent of the people in Russia have been given the first dose, while 31.1 percent of the people have taken both the doses. In France also, the figure of those taking a single dose is 78.5 percent and 76.5 percent of the people have got both vaccines of the vaccine. Compared to these countries, the number of people taking both doses in India is far behind. Let us tell you that these figures are till 9 am on October 21.

On the other hand, if we talk about Pakistan’s neighboring country, 31.7 percent of the people there have got the first dose of corona. The number of people getting both vaccines is only 17 percent. In Bangladesh, this figure is 23.1% for the first dose, while the number of people taking the same double dose is 11.6 percent. In Nepal, 22.7 percent and in Sri Lanka 58.8 percent people have taken both doses of the vaccine. However, the population of India is much more than the population of these countries.

Let us tell you that India has crossed the 100 crore vaccination mark in just 278 days. Corona vaccination started in the country on 16 January. At present, the corona vaccine is being administered at 63,467 centers in India. Of these, 61,270 are government and 2,197 are private centres.