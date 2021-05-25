In Israel, Blinken Pushes U.S. Support for Rebuilding Gaza

JERUSALEM — Israel will launch a “very highly effective” response to any new assaults by Hamas militants, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Tuesday, thanking the US for bolstering his nation’s air defenses throughout a go to by the highest American diplomat that sought to advertise peace.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, in his first journey to the Center East through the Biden administration, was met by a rustic on edge following greater than 10 days of warfare with Hamas that ended with a tenuous cease-fire late final week.

In temporary however blunt feedback after their personal assembly, Mr. Netanyahu mentioned he was grateful that the Biden administration persistently affirmed Israel’s proper to defend itself after coming beneath rocket assault by militants within the Gaza Strip. He mentioned he and Mr. Blinken had mentioned the best way to curb Hamas, which controls Gaza, and the best way to assist rebuild and in any other case enhance the lives of the 2 million Palestinians who dwell there.

“If Hamas breaks the calm and assaults Israel, our response can be very highly effective,” Mr. Netanyahu informed reporters after the assembly, standing subsequent to Mr. Blinken.