In Kangana’s jail, Karanvir Bohra asked Nisha Rawal such a personal question that the actress started crying, know

Jail mates were seen facing a lot of difficulties on the third day inside Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Up, which aired on MX Player. From getting emotional for not getting essential things like milk and hot water to missing their home and family, many contestants looked very emotional. In the latest episode of the show, the prisoners of lock up were seen playing truth and dare to kill time inside the jail.

During Nisha Rawal’s turn, she chooses the truth and Karanvir Bohra asks her if she is ready to answer the truth, she accepts the challenge. Karanvir questions her about her son Kavish and asks do you see her remembering her father (Karan Mehra), do you want her to have her father?

To this Nisha says, “Yes, absolutely. (Nisha starts crying, everyone hugs her and pacifies her).” After this Nisha says, “But he already has a father and I am both his father and mother. I feel that I am the best father to him and no one can be better than me. I believe in me.”

Seeing Nisha Rawal emotional, Karanvir hugs Nisha and consoles her, adding, “She is in great hands and this is what any child deserves. One or two doesn’t matter.”

Let us tell that in the shows Nisha was earlier seen remembering her son and she was talking to him through the camera and was seen pampering that Kavish a lot. Nisha also asks her son to be patient and says that she will come back to him but it will take some time.

In the previous episode too, Nisha and Karanvir had a conversation about Kavish and Karan’s bonding. Karanvir asks her what she tells his son, Kavish, when he questions about his father, Karan Mehra. Nisha replied to him saying, “He asks very rarely as his father was always away for shooting a show in another city. They were not in touch everyday. Their bond was not such that they would talk to each other on calls everyday. Whatever time was spent, I had mostly planned it. I used to tell him sit, talk to him, put your phone aside because then you will be gone. When Kavish asks me where is he and why doesn’t he (papa) call us? So I tell her I’m sorry but your mother is there for you. I am both your mother and father.”

Nisha further revealed that her son does not know anything about Karan and their relationship deteriorating. Nisha said, “I also feel that he will not be able to tell properly, so I wanted to have a therapist for him who would work according to him. Because therapists deal with such cases everyday. He told me that it could have very bad effects. He said that the facts should be told to him but only according to his age. As much as his little mind can understand. In such a situation, he has not been told anything negative yet.

Nisha further said, “Whenever I ask about my father, I explain to him. I make him sit and talk to him. I have always believed that it takes two people to raise a child, it takes two people to raise it. And when life challenges you, or you go through something and it falls on one person, that’s okay, you learn and improve.”