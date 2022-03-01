In LA’s Eastern European diaspora, solidarity for Ukraine



Thousands of miles away from where they were born, Russian Anastasia Shostak and Ukrainian Andrew Berezin formed a friendship in Los Angeles because of their shared Jewish beliefs.

Now there are more similarities between them: Russia has been working tirelessly to move their families from their respective countries to Israel since the start of the war against Ukraine, and they both arrived in their hometown this weekend to protest the attack.

Los Angeles is home to many Eastern European expatriates, a place where Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Romanians, Georgians, Moldovians, Estonians and Lithuanians often pray, work, shop and eat together. The war that ensued as a result of the Russian aggression has created raw and painful emotions between the shared places of worship and the wider community.

Berezin, a software engineer, says that over the years the community has been united by common bonds of faith, culture and history, but recently things have felt “weird”.

“We may be Latvia, Ukraine, Belarus or Moldova, but we consider each other as brothers,” he said. “Because of our shared legacy we never thought of each other as different. I feel like we’re forced to be different now. It feels like ‘us’ against ‘them’ now, and that’s not good.”

At Berezin’s request, his parents and 90-year-old grandmother garlanded him in a small palanquin and drove more than 1,200 miles to Poland, where they were waiting for papers to join his sister in Israel.

On Sunday, he was one of hundreds of protesters who waved flags, marched and watched anti-war demonstrations in both Hollywood and Santa Monica.

Shostak was among the many Russians who came to add their voices against the actions of their homeland. He and others publicly declared their hatred, sorrow and remorse for the attack.

Shostak, who helps run a program called Caring for Jews in Need at the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, has families in both Russia and Ukraine. He said he felt “guilty” even though he had never met the Russian government or President Vladimir Putin.

“I know (Russians and Ukrainians) are friends here, but deep down your country is probably angry about invading my country,” he said. “My country is aggressive here. Getting out of there and saying I support my Ukrainian brothers and sisters. We have to say we are not the enemy.”

Like Berezin, Shostak fears for the safety of his parents and works to move them from Russia to Israel.

There are also Russians in the community who support Putin’s actions, although they are generally silent on the issue, careful to avoid offensive neighbors with whom they have been in bondage for years.

John Krikian, who worships alongside Ukrainians and considers many of them friends, said in a phone interview that Putin was justified in attacking what he considered an anti-Russian and corrupt government.

“Historically it’s been a people, a culture and a nation,” he said of Russia and Ukraine. “I believe Ukraine should be an independent country. But we should be friends, not enemies.”

“I am proud to be Russian,” he said.

In local places of worship, solidarity with Ukraine was the order of the day on Sunday.

About 50 people attended a special morning service at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, a few miles northwest of the city center. The worshipers bowed their heads in prayer, and a few closed their eyes and wept.

“I’m here to show my support for Ukraine,” said Liana Ghika, who wore blue, yellow and red from her native Romania. “It’s not just about Ukraine, it’s about the future of our world, our independence and the future of our children. It’s about human rights.”

In an emotional speech, the Rev. Vasil Saussure condemned the attack as “madness” and “evil.” He likened it to David’s biblical war against Goliath and said that underdog Ukraine would be victorious just like David.

“(Ukraine) doesn’t have much, but we have the right motives, the right motives,” said Saussure, who was born in Romania but has many Ukrainian family members and is known as a Ukrainian priest. “I hope our good neighbors will support us and remember that this epidemic can overtake Ukraine. Good people must stand up for what is right.”

Some in the service were praying for loved ones serving in Ukraine’s armed forces.

Irina Hetman-Piatskova held her cellphone in the palm of her hand as she stared at a photo sent from her front line in her son’s exhaustion.

“My request to the mothers of Russia is to call their sons back to the country, to stop the war,” she said in a tearful voice. “From one mother to another, tell your boys to stop attacking.”

And Natalia Blanco recalls this weekend talking to her brother, who is in the Ukrainian army.

“He told me he was trying to get stronger, but it’s hard to see other soldiers die,” he said, holding back tears.

Lana Worth, a first-generation Russian-American who counts both Russians and Ukrainians in her family, said she was torn and did not want to take sides.

“Do I hate my right hand or my left hand?” He said. “We have a small world. Hating each other is not an option.”

Demonstrators gathered in the afternoon in the Santa Monica protest, a few blocks from the city’s Third Street Promenade from the Pacific Ocean.

Katrina Repina holds her baby girl in one hand and has a sign in the other hand that reads: “I’m Russian, I’m sorry.”

“I do not support Putin,” he said. “My heart bleeds when I see all the news. I feel the pain of the people of Ukraine and I want to get rid of that pain.”

Repina came out in protest with Hanna Husakova of Ukraine. Both were connected via Instagram, and the general bond of language and culture was stronger than the war between their countries.

“Katrina asked me if I wanted to be her friend. She asked me, ‘Do you hate me for being Russian?'” Husakova said. “I said, ‘Not at all.’ What is happening here is in the government, not in the people. “

Jonas Gavalis, a Lithuanian native who moved to Santa Monica five months ago after winning the green card lottery, wore a T-shirt with the slogan “I am not Ukrainian but I support Ukraine”. He is concerned that the war could spread beyond its borders and that Putin could become his home country.

“Ukraine supported Lithuania when we needed them,” Gavellis said. “Now it’s our turn to show support.”