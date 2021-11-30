In Latest Assault on Dissent, Egypt Convicts a Human Rights Activist

Cairo – An Egyptian court on Monday convicted a prominent human rights lawyer and attorney for spreading false news and insulting a government official, adding another name to a growing list of activists, journalists and dissidents who have been aggressively targeted by the state for years. .

The fine imposed on the lawyer, Hosam Bahgat, was relatively reasonable, but the prosecution was the latest chapter in the legal odyssey that almost shattered it. It all started more than five years ago, when authorities began investigating his activities and banning him from open travel, which he said ruined his career and sent him into depression.

On Monday, Mr Bahgat was sentenced to life in prison and fined about $ 650 – according to experts, calculated for two purposes: a guilty verdict that would threaten to silence government opponents and at the same time present a more reasonable face to an audience abroad. He is being imprisoned.

“It’s getting harder, it’s not getting easier,” Mr Bahgat said as he walked out of the courthouse. “They think they can change the rhetoric and leave everything as it is. And so far it has been working. ”