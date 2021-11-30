In Latest Assault on Dissent, Egypt Convicts a Human Rights Activist
Cairo – An Egyptian court on Monday convicted a prominent human rights lawyer and attorney for spreading false news and insulting a government official, adding another name to a growing list of activists, journalists and dissidents who have been aggressively targeted by the state for years. .
The fine imposed on the lawyer, Hosam Bahgat, was relatively reasonable, but the prosecution was the latest chapter in the legal odyssey that almost shattered it. It all started more than five years ago, when authorities began investigating his activities and banning him from open travel, which he said ruined his career and sent him into depression.
On Monday, Mr Bahgat was sentenced to life in prison and fined about $ 650 – according to experts, calculated for two purposes: a guilty verdict that would threaten to silence government opponents and at the same time present a more reasonable face to an audience abroad. He is being imprisoned.
“It’s getting harder, it’s not getting easier,” Mr Bahgat said as he walked out of the courthouse. “They think they can change the rhetoric and leave everything as it is. And so far it has been working. ”
As host of a major global climate summit next year, COP27, the country’s president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, is showing signs of growing awareness of global views on human rights.
But for all the soft-spoken scenes, the reality on the ground in Egypt is grim for critics of his rule.
One of the few remaining independent human rights groups in Egypt, Mr. Bahgat was convicted and given a harsher sentence than the one imposed on him.
In June, Ahmed Sameer Santavi, an Egyptian researcher and anthropology graduate from Vienna, was arrested during a visit to Egypt and sentenced to four years in prison for questioning his anti-government posts on social media. Spreading false news.
And this month, five activists and politicians, including a former member of parliament, have been sentenced to three to five years in prison for spreading false news and using their social media accounts to threaten national security.
More tests from other researchers, activists and bloggers are expected in the coming weeks.
Rights groups estimate that thousands of dissidents who have been imprisoned over the past few years, many without trial, are still in Egyptian prisons.
Under the leadership of Mr. Al-Sisi, who became President in 2014, the country has undergone a growing dictatorial direction.
“I see darkness,” said Mohammed Anwar Sadat, a former head of parliament’s human rights committee, who recently played an informal role in mediating between civil society groups and the state. “We thought the end of these lawsuits would be good and work as a way out of the crisis, but we are shocked.”
The founder and executive director of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, Shri. Bahgat was prosecuted last year under the Cyber Crimes Act for a Twitter post alleging that a government official presiding over the election authority was monitoring a fraudulent parliamentary election. The officer was a judge who had died.
After a series of announcements by Mr Sisi, he was convinced on Monday that the state would ease its grip on political opposition and freedom of expression.
In September, he said Egypt would respect “all obligations concerning human rights and fundamental freedoms.” And in October, they announced the end of a four-year state of emergency that gave the government and its security forces broad powers to quell dissent and detain civilians.
The announcements raised some hopes in Egypt that the country might adopt a more tolerant approach that would allow civil society groups to operate without police harassment and the constant threat of arrest. The skeptics, however, focused on bringing in other legislation that would strengthen the grip of the dictatorial government and dismiss Mr Sisi’s assurances as hollow, which was done to stifle criticism from the West.
“It seems to be signaling the opening of the discourse, but the reality is quite the opposite,” said Khaled Ali. “It’s a big contradiction.”
Mr. Bahgat’s departure, critics say, is the latest evidence of a state that is unwilling to give up its efforts to root out freedom of speech and political opposition, often in the name of maintaining order and stability in a conflict-ridden region. .
Ahead of the bilateral talks earlier this month, US Secretary of State Anthony J. Schmidt said there were “concerns” in Egypt. Said Blinken.
“There is also a need for tangible and lasting reforms in human rights to strengthen our bilateral relations,” Mr Blinken said, adding that he planned to cover the meeting with his Egyptian counterpart. First on the list, and next to human rights, was regional stability.
Against many non-governmental organizations and their dozens of members, Shri. Bahgat is still embroiled in a separate criminal case, which officials have accused of receiving foreign funds illegally. He was interrogated in 2016 and has since been banned from traveling and his assets frozen.
Ahead of Monday’s ruling, 46 human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, issued a statement calling on Egypt to “stop the persecution and persecution” of Mr Bahgat.
Nasser Amin, a former member of the National Council for Human Rights, said: “There are no practical or realistic measures to show any real intention or desire to improve the human rights situation in Egypt.”
#Latest #Assault #Dissent #Egypt #Convicts #Human #Rights #Activist
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.