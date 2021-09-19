In London, music that stays true to a brand
LONDON – “Back to the Future: The Musical” has a human story embedded within the shiny toy, which opened Monday night at the Adelphi Theater here. But you pretty much know from the start that a revived viewer is saving the loudest roar of his identity for a certain prop.
It would be such a beloved bang-up car from the 1985 blockbuster film that it’s the calling card for Tony-winning director John Rando’s transcription of the film on the West End. (A run in Manchester in March 2020 was cut short by the pandemic.)
And so it is proved. Rarely does the DeLorean make its way onto a set of Tim Hatley—which itself looks like a giant LED-framed computer console—before the theater erupts into cheers that harken back to the past, so to speak, may have been reserved for legends. Forum. With its gull-wing doors all set to take off, the vehicle later climbs into the auditorium, performing an acrobatics in the process. “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” eat your heart out.
The result honors a hard-working array of lighting, sound and video designers – not to mention Chris Fischer’s illusions – and recalls the era of the 1980s mega-musical and its reliance on visual effects: ” The falling chandelier in “The Phantom of the Opera” and the whirling helicopter in “Miss Saigon,” to give just two examples.
What about actors? The opening performance of “Back to the Future,” as it happened, suffered a cast replacement at the last minute when its (terrible) co-star, Roger Bart, was sidelined by a positive COVID-19 diagnosis that day. Was. The role of the wild-haired Doctor Brown – immortalized on-screen by Christopher Lloyd – is temporarily given to Bart’s understudy, Mark Oxtoby. I caught Bart’s gleeful performance, frantic and unexpectedly touching, in the final preview.
Still, can you imagine what the show’s mechanized abilities could be to close shop? This would bring a stage venture to grief, as many films turned to stage musicals essentially exist to honor the brand. As is the case with “Frozen,” Disney’s extravaganza that opened just five days ago on a bustling new West End, creators must give obsessives a fair look at the film, while also finding something uniquely stage-worthy. Must try, after all, what is a franchise. (Both weigh heavily on the musical merchandise.)
The need to think outside the celluloid box explains 16 new songs by Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glenn Ballard, out of “The Power of Love”, a story currently known onscreen in reference to the music for Huey Lewis and the News. are. That always welcoming Rouser appears on time to promote the clap-happy finale.
In contrast, the new songs feel largely filler-like, though Bart lands charmingly on “For the Dreamers”, and Ollie Dobson brings boundless energy and a strong voice to that wannabe rocker Marty McFly. – The teenage time-traveller played in the movie by Michael J. Fox. “Something About That Boy” has an up-tempo catchiness appropriate to the era of “Grease”, to which the material pays homage, and notably several number reference timing, as does a sci-fi fiction featuring skateboard-happy Is Marty is forced to repair nothing less than the space-time continuum.
And yet this DeLorean again inspires a double-page program spread that explains the nuances of vehicles like temporary field stabilizers, tachyon pulse generators and most importantly flux capacitors. That last item gets a workout as the engine—you’ll forgive that word choice—that drives the plot forward when a worried Marty returns to 1955 in an attempt to bring his parents together so that to be sure that its own existence is not lost.
Because 1985 is far too long ago, the book by Bob Gale (a co-writer with the film’s Robert Zemeckis) sensibly jails the Libyan terrorists who are involved in the film. Instead, we get a rather desperate-seeming reference to Kale as a tongue-in-cheek allusion to the current hunger and a time without war, crime or disease.
I didn’t remember the degree of Oedipal depth of the story that finds Marty resisting advances from her mother, Lorraine (a clear-voiced Rosanna Hyland), in order to bring her under the romantic 1950s influence of geeky George (an instant) Can go Hugh Coles Appeal). This slow-blooming allure, given in the song, to the rhymes of “Myopia” and “Utopia”, is she who is in Lorraine’s arms, not her own son.
A bromance develops along the way between Marty and Doc, the kind of mentor who breaks the fourth wall more than once to express his dismay at finding himself surrounded by choreographer Chris Bailey’s high-stepping chorus line in this iteration. Is. The surprise, in context, is understandable. After all, it can’t be an easy folding dance, with the car getting all the best moves.
“Frozen” gasps into itself when the massive stage at the Theater Royal Drury Lane lends itself to a shimmering icescape against which the enchanted Elsa can belt “Let It Go”—the Oscar-winning power ballad animated film from 2013 that Sends the audience to a higher level in the intermission. But for all the changes brought about by Christopher Orm’s set, the emphasis is firmly on the characters, not least Elsa (Samantha Barks) and her comparatively younger sister, Anna, whose playfulness sounds endearing, but, I scared me, left me cold on screen and on stage again. (A perky Stephanie McCann, it must be said, delivers the part that needs it.)
It’s Barks’ wonderfully realized Elsa who benefits most from this rethinking of a show that was the first Broadway title to be abandoned by the pandemic it was forced to drop. Having time to look at the material anew, director Michael Grandage and his team amplify the frightening emotional state of an ice queen with their own powers and give the siblings a duet, ” I can’t lose you,” which puts the show on a continuum set by “Wicked” and centered around a literal or figurative brotherhood.
The plot is still peculiar: Anna and Elsa’s parents die at sea, a loss that is barely recorded, and many of the changes in behavior seem decidedly arbitrary. Oh, and how else to explain that second-act opener, “Hygge,” which includes a semi-clad ensemble emerging from a sauna, beyond giving choreographer Rob Ashford something to do?
A sure bonus to the London production is the restoration for a reported £60 million of the theatre, which now looks splendid enough that I, for one, wanted to invite many thousands of people through such elegantly appointed portals. I can be careful about “Frozen” is sure to attract innumerable families throughout its run. Let’s just hope these hungry and thirsty patrons treat their new charming surroundings with respect.
Back to the Future: The Musical. Directed by John Rando. Adelphi Theatre.
Accumulated. Directed by Michael Grandage. Theater Royal Drury Lane.
