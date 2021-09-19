In London, music that stays true to a brand

LONDON – “Back to the Future: The Musical” has a human story embedded within the shiny toy, which opened Monday night at the Adelphi Theater here. But you pretty much know from the start that a revived viewer is saving the loudest roar of his identity for a certain prop.

It would be such a beloved bang-up car from the 1985 blockbuster film that it’s the calling card for Tony-winning director John Rando’s transcription of the film on the West End. (A run in Manchester in March 2020 was cut short by the pandemic.)

And so it is proved. Rarely does the DeLorean make its way onto a set of Tim Hatley—which itself looks like a giant LED-framed computer console—before the theater erupts into cheers that harken back to the past, so to speak, may have been reserved for legends. Forum. With its gull-wing doors all set to take off, the vehicle later climbs into the auditorium, performing an acrobatics in the process. “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” eat your heart out.

The result honors a hard-working array of lighting, sound and video designers – not to mention Chris Fischer’s illusions – and recalls the era of the 1980s mega-musical and its reliance on visual effects: ” The falling chandelier in “The Phantom of the Opera” and the whirling helicopter in “Miss Saigon,” to give just two examples.