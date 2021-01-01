In Maldives, Sara Ali Khan has shared a happy video clip of herself
Sarah shared a video of herself swinging on a beach hammock on Instagram Story. The ‘Atarangi Re’ actress is seen enjoying her sleepy moments in this glimpse. Sarah has shared her beautiful picture with the bicycle, in which she is seen in the blue of the ocean.
Speaking of Sara’s upcoming films, she said Anand L. She will be seen in Roy’s ‘Atarangi Re’. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and South Indian actor Dhanush.
#Maldives #Sara #Ali #Khan #shared #happy #video #clip
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.