In Maldives, Sara Ali Khan has shared a happy video clip of herself

Sara Ali Khan has shared some beautiful pictures and videos from Maldives. In these pictures Sarah is seen enjoying the sea of ​​Maldives. Sarah has just returned from a trip to Ladakh and is now on a trip to the Maldives.

Maldives is currently a favorite holiday destination of Bollywood stars. Sarah has been to her vacation several times before. Sarah has often traveled to the Maldives with her brother and mother. She appears alone in the pictures and videos shared by Sarah this time.



Sarah shared a video of herself swinging on a beach hammock on Instagram Story. The ‘Atarangi Re’ actress is seen enjoying her sleepy moments in this glimpse. Sarah has shared her beautiful picture with the bicycle, in which she is seen in the blue of the ocean.



Speaking of Sara’s upcoming films, she said Anand L. She will be seen in Roy’s ‘Atarangi Re’. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and South Indian actor Dhanush.