In Manhattan, Daily Sweeps Target Homeless New Yorkers

Some days, city workers clear dozens of camps. Defenders said the sweeps were doing harm by disrupting the lives of homeless residents through aggressive tactics that discourage people from seeking or accepting help from the city.

“They are trying to make life on the streets so miserable that people will enter shelters, but it is a cruel and ineffective approach,” said Josh Dean, founder of Human.nyc, a political group focused on homelessness. in the street.

[Since late May, teams of sanitation workers, police officers and outreach workers have cruised Manhattan daily to tear down encampments.]

Cleanings

The cleanings defy the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that say that if private rooms are not available for people sleeping rough, then cities should “allow people who live homeless or in settlements to stay where they are. they are “.