In Mexico, an Indigenous Women’s Softball Team Breaks Barriers

November 17, 2021

HONDZONOT, MEXICO – Playing barefoot and wearing traditional Maya costumes known as whipiles, the Little Devils softball team hits the Yukatan Peninsula in the scorching heat of the jungle city, hitting the bottom around the bottom, snag line drive and dash.

The team recently beat their rivals, the Fallins, 22-2, in another season’s victory that sent the Little Devils into national excitement, not just because of their style of play, but who they are: a group of local women from the traditional community who once barred women from playing. Was, which was seen as the province of men.

And now the Little Devils have a company, the Yaksunah Amazonas, which also plays in shoelaces and traditional costumes, and they have helped to promote sports culture in the Yucatan.