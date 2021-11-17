In Mexico, an Indigenous Women’s Softball Team Breaks Barriers
The Maya team from a small community on the Yucatan Peninsula has excelled as its players play barefoot and wear traditional costumes and break through obstacles in every sport.
HONDZONOT, MEXICO – Playing barefoot and wearing traditional Maya costumes known as whipiles, the Little Devils softball team hits the Yukatan Peninsula in the scorching heat of the jungle city, hitting the bottom around the bottom, snag line drive and dash.
The team recently beat their rivals, the Fallins, 22-2, in another season’s victory that sent the Little Devils into national excitement, not just because of their style of play, but who they are: a group of local women from the traditional community who once barred women from playing. Was, which was seen as the province of men.
And now the Little Devils have a company, the Yaksunah Amazonas, which also plays in shoelaces and traditional costumes, and they have helped to promote sports culture in the Yucatan.
“There’s a lady here who serves the house and she shouldn’t go out and play games,” said Fabiola May Chulim, the team captain and manager of the Little Devils, known as Las Diabilas, their name in Spanish. “When a woman gets married, she should do the housework and take care of her husband and children. We decided a few years ago that we would not interfere in the game when we wanted to. “
Four years ago, the team’s small community, Hondzonot, began playing a modified version of baseball at noon. The idea of doing some homework and getting some exercise came from there. Diabilas had no gloves and only homemade bats made of wood. He used to play tennis ball. The game followed the rules of baseball, although like kickball, a runner would be considered thrown out if he hit the ball.
A women’s team from a nearby town also played a modified baseball game, tennis ball, and challenged for a diabetic match. The Hondzonot women won, received 1,500 pesos (about $ 75) and uniforms, and were hired by the local municipality to teach them the rules of softball.
Although they now have jerseys, Hondzonot women prefer to play softball as before – in barefoot and whiplash dresses, which they make themselves and often wear in society. This decision will be a definite feature of Diabilas and will help them gain popularity.
May Chulim said, “We wear the whipil very proudly and it represents us as Mayan women. “We are not used to wearing shoes, and when we did, we got blisters. Why should we wear something that makes us uncomfortable? ”
Diabela plays more games, all friendly because there is no established softball league for them, in the Mexican states of Quintana Roo and Yucatan, their fame grows in the region. Now, a few years after learning the rules of softball, he has played in front of thousands of fans in the stadium. And their faces are on the wall in the nearby resort town of Playa del Carmen. Last spring, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador invited May Chulim to attend one of his daily news conferences in Mexico City.
The team’s stardom has changed the perceptions of men in the city. Members of Diabilas used to ask permission for simple things like leaving home, now they say they feel more free and strong.
“My life has improved as we have improved on the field,” said Alicia Canul Dizib, who plays another base and pitch for diabetic. “I was really just leaving home to help my husband with our crops. Now thanks to softball, I am allowed to leave home, have fun with friends and visit new cities. It inspires me to keep playing and to set an example for my daughter. “
Although the Mexican team had to settle for fourth place at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the example set by Diabilas has made women on the Yucatan Peninsula – and the rest of the country – optimistic about more resources for such a sport. Intermittent and limited support nationally. Although Mexico has had a nationwide professional baseball league for almost a century that sometimes includes major league baseball players, women’s softball leagues are only offered at the state and municipal levels.
However, it is hoped that the popularity of Diabilas and Amazonas will mark a “watershed moment” for the growth of the sport in Mexico, Abel Fernandez, president of the Quintana Ru State Baseball Association, said in a recent telephone interview.
“It is not uncommon for Mayan or indigenous women to participate in sports in their communities, and diabetics are breaking those stereotypes,” said Fernandez, adding that Quintana Ru recently formed a state softball association. “They’ve got a lot of attention, and now we see a growing interest in softball and sports among women in the region.”
In a recent practice, Amazonas, 15 players between the ages of 15 and 64, interacted with a mixture of Maya and Spanish, roared with a smile and threw the ball around the diamond as some of their goats were coming out of the outfield, where they were tied up. Trees
Like the Diablillas, Amazonas has also been found to be the antithesis of the women’s team wearing cleats and typical uniforms. And in July, Amazonas was invited to attend the grounds of the Yucatan Lyons, a professional baseball association in the state capital, Merida.
The captain of the team, Fermina Dizid Dzul, said that since the formation of the team three years ago, there has been a struggle to change the gender paradigm regarding sports participation in Yaksunah.
“When I first started playing, men in my family joked and commented, ‘You’re just wasting your time playing softball,'” said Alvi Yazira Diaz-Putt, who has played in many positions for Amazon. “Now when I get home from the game, they’re curious to know how the game went and bring me a drink.”
And while Amazonas and Diablillas know each other and are aware of their similarities, neither is pushing for a head-to-head match to determine the best Maya women’s softball team on the Yucatan Peninsula.
They understand that their success and involvement in the sport means they have both already won.
