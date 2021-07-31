In Middle East Countries Covid Fourth Wave Due To Delta Variants: Who – WHO warned these countries, said- Fourth wave of corona in Middle-East due to Delta variant

The WHO said the cases were rising because of low vaccination rates in the Middle East. So far this variant has spread to 15 out of 22 countries in the Middle East.

Cairo. The delta variant of the corona virus (Covid Delta Variant) is spreading very fast in many countries of the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the Middle-East countries on this. He says that there is a fourth wave of corona in these countries. The WHO said the cases were rising because of low vaccination rates in the Middle East.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a statement on Thursday saying that the delta variant (COVID-19 Delta variant) has been caused by an increase in cases and increasing deaths in countries of the Eastern Mediterranean region. So far this variant has spread to 15 out of 22 countries in the Middle East.

Dr Ahmed al-Mandhari, WHO’s regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said the main reason for this was the rapid spread of the delta variant in the eastern Mediterranean region and all other regions. The number of new cases and deaths has increased significantly in recent weeks. Most of the new cases are people without vaccination. We are now in the fourth wave of corona virus across the region.

Corona cases in these countries

In the Middle East, there has been an increase of 55 percent in infections and 15 percent in deaths this month compared to last month. More than 3,10,000 cases and 3,500 deaths have been reported here weekly. Countries like Tunisia are struggling to contain the outbreak. At the same time, new cases are increasing in Israel. Their figure was 20 on Monday, which increased to 33 on Tuesday and 41 on Wednesday. Health experts say that by the end of August, the number of serious patients will reach 1,000. In Saudi Arabia, a country with a population of 30 million, 1,379 new cases of corona have been found on Tuesday.