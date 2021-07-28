In ‘Monsters at Work,’ a Roz by Another Name Is Just as Sour



Roz gets an “identical twin sister”, Roze, in “Monsters at Work”. Their voices are identical. Please settle the score: are they secretly the same slug?

Don’t twins look a lot like the same person? Mike thinks he got rid of Roz, only to meet Roze, who, except for his colored hair and glasses, sound exactly the same. People should keep watching Roze – there are some surprises ahead, and people can guess, but I’m not sure they’ll be able to guess what they are.

When can we expect a Roz / Roze spinoff series?

It would be fun. We could do it – I would find a way.

You’ve voiced a number of memorable Pixar characters, including squirrel-loving dog Dug in “Up” and Mr. Ray in “Finding Nemo.” Who are your others?

I usually scratch [a temporary voice recording] for every movie I work on. For “Luca”, I played the father for a while, and, at that point, it was more of an Italian accent, and I just couldn’t do it. I was so happy when they said, “We’re not going to use you. I was in “Finding Nemo” as a jumping dolphin and as a bird that, when the bubble appears, says “Good” and flies away.

Do you ever have Roz’s voice heard in public?

Before my mom passed away, when we went to the Monsters, Inc. ride at California Adventure, she wanted to make sure all ride operators knew I had voiced Roz. As we got into the car she was saying, “Oh, my son, he’s doing Roz; make the voice. And I was like “Eeeeeeh… Wazowski” and the operator of the trip was like: “That’s great, come on, let’s get in the car. ” Nobody cares. I don’t do it too often, but sometimes I do it to make a point – if someone insults me or something, I’ll give them an “Eeeeeeh” [in Roz voice]. Most of the time, I keep Roz content, but, like the Hulk, she does break out every now and then.