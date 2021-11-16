In Moscow’s Technological Advances, a ‘Double-Edged Sword’



Moscow authorities have sought to allay concerns about the privacy invasion, saying the images and data collected were “securely encrypted.” Roskomsvoboda, however, has revealed evidence that the system is porous, vulnerable to intruders who may use data and images. For criminal purposes.

Privacy advocates are pushing for a more transparent control system for these and other advanced, and often invisible technologies. “We need to make sure that all of these innovations are used to help people, not to harm them,” Mr Kosluck said.

FacePay is part of a broader effort to establish technical solutions in the city. Moscow is undoubtedly Russia’s “smart” city, as it is the capital of the country and the focus of the government. Its 12.5 million people make it the second most populous city in Europe – and it’s growing. Between 2002 and 2010, Russia’s population declined by 1.2 percent, while Moscow’s population grew by 10.9 percent. And the average wage in the capital is almost double the national average.

The capital also receives royal treatment from the federal government. In 2019, Moscow’s urban renovation budget was on par with the rest of the country.

“Moscow has the power in terms of finance and budget,” said Sergei Kamolov, a professor at the prestigious Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Two years ago, Russia adopted its own system for ranking their “smart cities”, called their “IQ level”. It provides cities with benchmarks for measuring progress in implementing modern technologies and digital services for their populations. Mr. Kamolov said these are useful tools to put pressure on local authorities to meet the targets set in the national “smart cities” program.

A member of the working group on “Smart Cities” program, Shri. Kamolov warns that his ideas and technologies are not easily duplicated from one city to another. Also, he said, new technologies inevitably have an impact on the lives of citizens. “I think ‘smart cities’ is an in-depth marketing concept,” he said in a telephone interview.