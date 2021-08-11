In Muzaffarnagar, Hindu organization Kranti Sena said in the markets that girls should not apply Mehndi to Muslim youth, video viral

A protest by a Hindu organization on the occasion of Hariyali Teej in Muzaffarnagar, UP is becoming fiercely viral on social media. In Muzaffarnagar, the people of Kranti Sena, a Hindu organization, were roaming in the market to find out if a Muslim was applying mehndi to a Hindu woman. It can be seen in the viral video that some people are telling the shopkeepers that brothers do not apply Mehndi to Muslims here?

This video is of 10th August, due to Haritalika Teej being the day of 11th August, women reach the markets to apply mehndi and shop. In such a situation, it was announced by this organization named Kranti Sena that no Muslim person should apply mehndi on the hands of Hindu women.

In the viral video, an organization named Kranti Sena says, ‘We have come to know that Muslim men working in beauty parlors work under love jihad and trap Hindu girls on the pretext of applying mehndi… It is said that do not keep Muslim artisans for the work of cutting, make-up etc. Kranti Sena says that people of Muslim community mislead Hindu women in the name of applying mehndi.

While sharing this video, people are also giving their feedback. At the same time, all those who have tagged the Muzaffarnagar police have demanded action on this. There has been a reply from the official Twitter handle of Muzaffarnagar Police that, ‘necessary action is being taken by registering a case in the concerned case’. Responding to this news, a social media user has written that as soon as the elections come, a section of the people starts converting Hindus to Muslims, the failure of the government is not visible.

CC: @Uppolice

Hindu group called “Kranti Sena” marched in the markets of Muzzaffarnagar to implement a ban on Muslim Mehendi artists and barbers.

The group issued a threat that Muslims will have to face dire consequences if found working in Hindu shops. 1/n pic.twitter.com/GmL2kJgIPd — Alishan Jafri | Alishaan (@asfreeasjafri) August 11, 2021

In UP’s Muzaffarnagar, Kranti Sena, a right wing outfit went on a checking drive to ensure no Muslim applies “Mehandi” to women on Teej. pic.twitter.com/nSOMeWG9bN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 11, 2021

Responding to this news, a Facebook user named Arif Siddaki wrote that now keep watching Mehndi Jihad, Mistry Jihad, Wage Jihad, Vegetable Jihad all will come because the election that is coming babua. A Twitter user wrote on this video that now religion will have to be seen from mehndi shop to ration shop?





