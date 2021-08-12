In ‘My Unorthodox Life,’ Fashion Is a Flash Point

At the start of “My Unorthodox Life,” the Netflix reality series about Julia Haart, the fashion director who turned her back on her strict religious upbringing for the high Manhattan life, Batsheva, her eldest daughter, walks on the tray in a pair of jeans.

“What are you wearing?” Batsheva’s husband Ben asks sullenly. “I got used to your not covering your hair. But pants?

She upset not only her sense of decorum, but also a strict and often misunderstood dress code dating back to Biblical times. Ben, who has been slower to abandon the traditions of his Orthodox upbringing, asks for time to process his choice. Obviously, she doesn’t have it.

“The idea that a woman can wear short skirts but not pants – it’s really just a state of mind that you are raised with,” Batsheva said the other day. “I thought it was time to deprogram that thought.”