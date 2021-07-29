In N.Y.C., a push to bring back tourists includes razing homeless encampments.

As New York City struggles to attract tourists and office workers, it has launched an aggressive campaign to drive homeless people off the streets of Manhattan.

City workers demolished one or two camps a day. Now they sometimes clean dozens of them. Since the end of May, teams including sanitation workers in garbage trucks, police officers and outreach workers have crisscrossed Manhattan around the clock, hitting the same places over and over again.

The sweeps are part of a larger effort by Mayor Bill de Blasio that includes moving more than 8,000 people from hotels, where they had been placed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, to barracks-style group shelters.

Transfers continue despite the recent increase in the Delta variant, though the city told a judge it would delay action on Monday to address concerns it was not taking sufficient account of people’s health concerns and disabilities. .